Acclaimed UK Sludge/Doom band Kurokuma has announced their very first full-length album -“Born of Obsidian” will arrive February 4th, 2022! The band has previously put out a collections of singles, EPs, and split releases with other bands such as Conan, Granule, and Under. The new album will release on Bandcamp, other streaming DSPs, CD and custom cassettes on the day of release, with a vinyl version set to arrive summer of 2022. UPDATE: The band has shared a new single – “Jaguar” and pre-orders are live. We’re looking forward to some brutal new jams soon but in the meantime check out the album credits below.

