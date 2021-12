The arrival of the new Reading & Leeds line-up usually generates a lot of fierce debate. This has historically included valid criticism, with – as is still the case across much of the industry, sadly – initial announcements placing female artists in the lower rungs of the bill, while the bigger print follows a very white, male path. There comes a time when all traditions must change, though, and the first names for R&L 2022 are cause for celebration.

