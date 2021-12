Calliope ("Callie") is a calico beauty with special needs, but please don't stop reading about her! She is beautiful, loving, funny and outgoing and just might be the perfect cat for you. Callie has a heart condition called hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy. She takes her daily medication without a fuss. You wouldn't know she has a heart issue. She plays, loves her catnip and kicker toys, runs around and chases anything you give her. She enjoys lap time, sleeping in bed with you, and helping unpack the groceries when you come home.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO