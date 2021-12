I would like to comment on the election and CRT articles. People wonder why a lot of us do not trust the election results. Several things come to mind. It came to my attention several years ago when, the now disgraced, Al Franken was elected in Minnesota. There were bags of ballots found in the trunk of a car. Now during this election bags of ballots were found where they weren’t supposed to be. Ii seems that mail in voting is ripe for foul play. Ever since the head of voting services retired several years ago that the place is in turmoil. Why did the two Democrat commissioners not want anything to do with a review of the past election?

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO