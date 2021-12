Vicente Fernández, the Mexican entertainer whose illustrious career as the "king of rancheras" spanned decades in music and film died Sunday at the age of 81. "Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m.," a post on the singer's Instagram page said. "It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing."

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO