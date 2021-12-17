NSU Business Faculty Publish and Present Research Findings

The University of South Alabama (USA) has announced a discovery by scientists at its College of Medicine that may provide further understanding of genes and factors that cause cancers in relation to DNA damage. An article about the discovery was recently published in the scientific journal Cell Reports. “This breakthrough research uses state-of-the-art microscopy and genetic techniques to follow the movement of key base excision repair pathways and its response to damage, which could be beneficial for patients,” said Dr. Robert W. Sobol, a co-author and professor of pharmacology at the USA College of Medicine and chief of the Molecular & Metabolic Oncology Program at USA’s Mitchell Cancer Institute. “Future studies can build on this discovery as we continuously work to identify additional genes and factors that are defective or that may be considered biomarkers of response related to cancer.” It is hoped that future results provide better treatment options for patients.

