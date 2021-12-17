NSU Business Faculty Publish and Present Research Findings

Welcome to twelve new members of the Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship Community!. From left to right: Daniel M. Benjamin, Assistant Professor of Decision Sciences, teaches Foundations of Business Statistics and Analytical Modeling for Decision Making. Jose A. Brache, Assistant Professor and Academic Director for Huizenga Business Innovation Academy, teaches Entrepreneurial Opportunities & Analysis, Running Your Business, Entrepreneurship/Venture Creation. William C. Hawks, Instructor of Management teaches International Business, Business Strategy and Policy, Business Communication, Managing Conflict and Change, and Organizational Behavior. Daeun (Philip) Lee, Assistant Professor of Accounting, teaches Foundation of Accounting 2 and Financial Reporting & Data Analytics. Jiao Li, Assistant Professor of Accounting, teaches Foundation of Accounting 1 and Accounting for Decision Makers. Xiaochuan Song, Assistant Professor of Human Resource Management, teaches Human Resource Management, Principles of Management, and Managing Total Rewards. Kuang-Ting Tai, Assistant Professor of Public Administration, Tai teaches Public Administration in Theory and Application, Managing Information and Technology in the Public Sector, and Public Budgeting. Adam M. Williams, Associate Professor of Public Administration, Administrative Law and Ethics, Public Sector Statistical Analysis, MPA Integrative Capstone, Introduction to Nonprofit Management, Nonprofit Human Resource Management, Grant Development in the Nonprofit Sector, and Introduction to Public Administration.
Comments / 0