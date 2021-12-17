ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

NSU Business Faculty Publish and Present Research Findings

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssistant Professor of Decision Sciences Daniel M. Benjamin presented “Models, Markets, and the Forecasting of Elections” at the 41st International Symposium on Forecasting and at the DIMACS Workshop on Forecasting: From Forecasts to Decisions (2021). Assistant Professor and Academic Director for Huizenga Business Innovation Academy Jose A....

