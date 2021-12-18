Garden Guy: Choosing this year’s Christmas Tree

Each year the tradition continues. Trees are set up in the tower of Heritage House, one on each floor, which are visible from Roosevelt as people drive by. The trees are located in each floor’s lobby area, and are decorated by the Lifestyle Team at Heritage House. Floors 3 through 7 are visible on the drive up to the main entrance from the west. “We typically set up at least 20 Christmas Trees throughout our campus each year.” says Gabby Johnson, Lifestyle Coordinator for Assisted Living and Independent Living. “This year was especially exciting, as we received a wonderful gift in memory of Dale Nelson, one of our Assisted Living residents, by his family. They donated five brand new, beautiful pre-lit trees, and a gift card to buy new decorations for the trees. Those trees are now set up on floors 2 through 7, as a wonderful tribute to Dale.” The Nelson family also donated a wine-serving cart, because one of Dale’s favorite programs at Heritage House was the monthly Wine & Cheese party. “Dale loved inviting family and friends to Wine & Cheese. Dale was a great ambassador for Heritage House, and a great addition to our Heritage House family of residents.,” said Gabby.

