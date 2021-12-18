Heiress Selling Historic Tudor Estate

CHARLOTTE, NC - Savvy + Co. Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 2109 Wellesley Avenue, for $2,435,000, represented by Victor Ahdieh. This Myers Park gem boasts designer touches blending the traditional with the modern. Sleek lines highlight the architectural details, such as crown moldings and arched doorways. Custom wallpaper and curtains by Schumacher, Thibaut, and others emphasize a modern floor plan complete with solar panels. The home office takes it up a notch with French doors and built-ins with the option of becoming a 6th bedroom. Soaring 10’ ceilings, chef's kitchen appliances, Shaws sink, marble surfaces, and hardwoods fill ~7,000 heated square feet. A finished lower level includes lots of storage.
Comments / 0