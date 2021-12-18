ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Heiress Selling Historic Tudor Estate

brentwoodnewsla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Thomson selling Bel Air property for $43 million. Taylor Thomson, the heiress to the Thomson Corporation which owns Thomson Reuters as well as other publishing companies, is selling her home in Bel Air for $43 million. Her family is one of the wealthiest families in Canada. The home...

brentwoodnewsla.com

GoLocalProv

Newport Estate Sells for Just Under $9 Million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced on Tuesday the sale of 115 Narragansett Avenue for $8,990,000. The seller was represented by Judy Chace, Broker/Co-Owner and Kylie McCollough, Sales Associate: both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Kara Malkovich of Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty represented the...
NEWPORT, RI
Naples Daily News

Seagate Sells Bal Harbour Model at Hill Tide Estates

Beyond the gates of a luxury beachside community named Hill Tide Estates on the southern-most tip of Boca Grande sits a new, luxurious three-story modern-coastal treasure that one family is lucky enough to now call home. Developed and built by Seagate Development Group – with an interior by Theory Design...
BAL HARBOUR, FL
Dirt

‘Rent’ Icon Anthony Rapp Buys $3.5 Million East Village Condo

Click here to read the full article. When Anthony Rapp signed on to play Mark Cohen in the off-Broadway and then original Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s iconic musical “Rent,” in the mid-1990s, he was already an experienced young singer and actor eking it out in New York’s then still somewhat gritty and bohemian East Village, the same neighborhood in which the musical is set. Since then, Rapp has gone on to a busy career both on stage and in front of film and television cameras — he currently portrays Paul Staments on “Star Trek: Discovery,” the first openly gay character...
REAL ESTATE
Person
Gordon Kaufmann
roi-nj.com

NAI Fennelly sells historic industrial building in Ewing for $600,000

NAI Fennelly sold a 48,000-square-foot industrial building in Ewing for $600,000, according to a Tuesday announcement. Located at 94 Stokes Ave., the asset is a four-story, 48,000-square-foot industrial building in a highly accessible location nearby to Routes 1, 29 and 31. Built in 1940, this historic building started off as a propulsion laboratory for the Navy during World War II. Today, the property features ample parking, 10-foot ceilings, two drive-ins and a loading dock, making it a desirable flex building well suited to house a diverse array of businesses, as it has done for the past 80 years.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
SFGate

5 'Selling Sunset'-Approved Rules to Acing a Real Estate Deal Today

Netflix has finally dished up a fourth season of its hit show "Selling Sunset," featuring real estate agents at the famed Oppenheim Group as they work hard to close deals in L.A.’s high-stakes luxury real estate market. While this show is known for showing off multimillion-dollar listings and celebrity...
TV SERIES
jerseydigs.com

Historic New Jersey Estate with Pub Asking $670K

This historic home built in 1756 features cathedral ceilings with stone walls and original, exposed wooden beams throughout the interior, while the charming exterior offers residents a glimpse of yesteryear. The home contains split-level living with wooden staircases, walkways, and doors, plus stonework integrated into the living areas. The home...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
therealdeal.com

New York real estate investor sells Palm Beach Gardens office building for $7M

UPDATED, Dec. 10, 10:45 a.m.: In a $6.9 million off-market deal, a Tarrytown, New York-based real estate firm sold an office building in Palm Beach Gardens. Harric Realty Corporation, a company tied to Robert Mannheimer of East Islip, New York, bought the Harbour Point Plaza at 11000 Prosperity Farm Road, according to records. The seller is an entity managed by Howard Dean, principal of H. Dean Properties. Dean paid $6 million for the Class B property in 2016.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
thewindhameagle.com

Real Estate: Tips for Buying or Selling this Winter

Buying or Selling during the winter is not impossible, but it can be a little more challenging. A large majority of people tend to avoid looking to purchase a home during the holidays. So, if you are thinking of selling and putting your house on the market right now, this means you may have a smaller pool of buyers to work with.
REAL ESTATE
whatsupnewp.com

‘Beacon Rock’ estate sells for $23 million

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale today of ‘Beacon Rock’ at 147 Harrison Avenue in Newport. This architecturally significant oceanfront estate sold for $23,000,000. Commodore Edwin D. Morgan, cousin of J.P. Morgan, commissioned architect Stanford White from the renowned architectural firm of McKim, Mead &...
NEWPORT, RI
Curbed

Does Succession Sell Luxury Real Estate?

Plenty of movies and TV shows portray lives of extreme wealth, but few have done it as well as Succession, which manages to convey both the seductiveness of that world and the blasé entitlement, even boredom, of the global elite. The show’s production design lingers on the interiors of immense penthouses, Upper East Side townhouses, and Hamptons mansions, providing tantalizing glimpses of spaces that are, for the most part, ignored by the characters. Almost by accident, the show acts as a kind of de facto commercial for the real estate.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Victor Ahdieh of Savvy + Co. Real Estate sells Myers Park Gem for $2,435,000

CHARLOTTE, NC - Savvy + Co. Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 2109 Wellesley Avenue, for $2,435,000, represented by Victor Ahdieh. This Myers Park gem boasts designer touches blending the traditional with the modern. Sleek lines highlight the architectural details, such as crown moldings and arched doorways. Custom wallpaper and curtains by Schumacher, Thibaut, and others emphasize a modern floor plan complete with solar panels. The home office takes it up a notch with French doors and built-ins with the option of becoming a 6th bedroom. Soaring 10’ ceilings, chef's kitchen appliances, Shaws sink, marble surfaces, and hardwoods fill ~7,000 heated square feet. A finished lower level includes lots of storage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Dirt

Designer Renovated Sherman Oaks House Lists for Under $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. Though Michael Ross George no longer works as a talent manager for Scooter Braun, his time with the prolific music manager known for forging successful careers for pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande seems to have served him well. The New York native landed a coveted spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in 2017 after scouring the Miami dance scene to discover Dutch teenager Martin Garrix, now one of the top DJs in the business with an estimated net worth of around $22 million. He and wife Nicole Ross also picked...
HOME & GARDEN
luxuryrealestate.com

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty Sells Newport’s Iconic ‘Bois Doré’ Estate for $8,900,000

NEWPORT, RI USA – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of ‘Bois Doré’ at 115 Narragansett Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. Sited on almost four private acres in the Bellevue Avenue estate area, the property sold for $8,990,000. The buyer was represented by Kara Malkovich of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.
NEWPORT, RI
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale Home Sells For Nearly $1 Million Over Listing Price

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) — We’re used to the hot Bay Area real estate market leaving us sticker shocked, but recently a Sunnyvale home’s selling price even caught the listing agent off guard. “By far the craziest that I’ve ever experienced,” said Rise Homes realtor Joe Polyak. The single-family home on Flin Way, which is 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths, just sold for $823,000 over its original listing price. Polyak said the home next door recently sold for $2.6 million, and he valued his client’s home at around $2 million. He was stunned when it sold for $2.68 million...
SUNNYVALE, CA
impressiveinteriordesign.com

The Value of Using a Real Estate Agent to Sell Your Home

Selling a home is a significant undertaking that requires careful planning and execution. As homeowners, your goal is to ultimately get the highest value for your home and earn as much equity as possible. There are so many details involved with selling a home, or any property for that matter that it’s understandable why most sellers use licensed realtors to help them through the process.
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Hedge funder sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for over $90M

Hedge fund manager Paul Saunders sold his oceanfront Manalapan mansion for more than $90 million. Saunders, founder of James River Capital Corp., based in Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, and his wife, Victoria Saunders, sold the newly built estate at 1020 South Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan, according to the Wall Street Journal. The buyer is unknown and the deal has not yet been recorded.
MANALAPAN, FL
connectcre.com

Byline Bank Will Consolidate Branches, Sell Off Real Estate

Chicago-based Byline Bancorp, Inc. said Friday it would continue to optimize its branch network, dispose of a portfolio of owned real estate properties and reduce its office square footage to adapt to changes in customer behavior and improve operating efficiencies. Byline Bank will consolidate six of its 44 full-service branches...
CHICAGO, IL

