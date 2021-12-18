Best Of: Rethinking How We Work / Memoirist Grace M. Cho

You have way too much going on in your life to be jerked around by someone who is just playing games. When you know on date number one that you aren’t clicking, it’s OK not see them again. You’re likely too busy to waste another date when you know you weren’t feeling them. Don’t worry about being mean, it’s fine to kindly tell someone you aren’t interested. You’re saving them a lot of wasted time by letting them know you aren’t.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 15 DAYS AGO