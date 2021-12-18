ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Of: Rethinking How We Work / Memoirist Grace M. Cho

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalist Anne Helen Petersen, co-author of 'Out of Office,' talks about how the pandemic has changed the...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

wmra.org

Working 9 to 5? 'Out of Office' author says maybe it's time to rethink that

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced offices and businesses to shutter abruptly, fundamentally transforming the way people work. Essential workers remained "in person," but millions of others lost their jobs. And journalist Anne Helen Petersen estimates that some 42% of Americans began to work remotely. Now, with vaccines and...
