ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

He’s a danger – Antonio Conte reminds Tottenham about threat posed by Mohamed Salah

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xdvbg_0dQMU4Hd00

Antonio Conte knows that Tottenham will come under threat every time Mohamed Salah gets the ball during their match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs end a two-week break, where they had three games called off due to coronavirus, against the Reds in one of four games to have survived in the Premier League .

Liverpool are gunning to win a second title in three years and the Egypt striker is the spearhead, having scored 15 goals and made nine more so far, the most of any player in Europe.

Salah also has a good record against Spurs and Conte is wary of the danger he poses.

“I think he’s one of the best players in the world. During the game, we have seen he scores or makes assists,” Conte said.

“He’s a very decisive player. During games, every time he has the ball he’s a danger. He improved a lot, I remember him when he played in Italy.

“Now he’s improved in an incredible way. Now I think he’s one of the best players in the world and in every game he’s very decisive.”

Liverpool, who have won on both previous visits to Tottenham’s new stadium, have been impressive on the eye and scored another three goals against Newcastle on Thursday.

Conte, who expects his team to “suffer”, added: “Liverpool is one of the best teams in Europe and also in the world for what they are doing and for what Jurgen created in these years.

“They work very well. They really work hard. A strong team. It’s very good to watch. It’s nice to watch Liverpool games.

“They play the way that they play, the enthusiasm and the passion they put into every game. We must be ready and we know that the game is not simple.

“We’ll face difficulty but we have to know that during the game there are moments we must be ready to suffer.

“At the same time we have prepared the game to try, when we have the ball, to create problems for Liverpool.”

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Has Antonio Conte stumbled across another golden plan B at Tottenham?

Antonio Conte is the manager with the best Plan B in Premier League history. His mid-match switch to 3-4-3 when Chelsea were 3-0 down to Arsenal in September in 2016 was followed by a run of 13 straight wins in a new formation. A procession to the title followed. Perhaps no one else in the division has ever changed tack so decisively and successfully.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Really good player’ Harry Winks impressing Antonio Conte at Tottenham

Harry Winks could have taken a big step towards winning over new boss Antonio Conte, who described the midfielder as a “really good player” after his display against Liverpool.With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg absent and Oliver Skipp on the bench, Winks was entrusted with his first Premier League start under the Italian and delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-2 draw.The 25-year-old’s future looked in doubt and was frozen out under Nuno Espirito Santo and even spoke out at his lack of game time and hinted the upcoming transfer window might have seen him move on.Conte has promised to evaluate all of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Antonio Conte: Tottenham 'confident' about overturning 'incredible' UEFA's Conference League decision

Antonio Conte has said Tottenham are "very, very confident" of overturning what he describes as UEFA's "incredible" decision to kick them out of the Conference League. Spurs exited the competition after European football's governing body determined that the club had technically "forfeited" their final Group G match against Stade Rennais as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both teams look to end their long wait for a major trophy. West Ham have been the surprise package of this season’s competition, knocking out both Manchester United and holders Manchester City. David Moyes’ side are on a run of just one win in their last six Premier League matches, however, and their top four push has lost its momentum. Spurs, who were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season, have been revived following Antonio Conte’s appointment. They were runners-up in last season’s competition as they look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham could appeal against Uefa’s Rennes decision, Antonio Conte reveals

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club’s lawyers are considering an appeal against Uefa’s decision to award Rennes a 3-0 win in their postponed Europa Conference League game.The governing body’s disciplinary panel ruled that Spurs forfeited the match after calling it off due to a worsening coronavirus outbreak and gave the French side the victory which saw Conte’s side exit the competition.Spurs had nine first-team players with the virus at the time and were told to shut down their training centre by health officials.They tried in vain to rearrange the game before the 31 December deadline but came up...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#Reds#The Premier League#Alanshearer#Hotspur Way
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would prefer one-off Carabao Cup semi-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy to cede any home advantage and play in a one-off Carabao Cup semi-final to ease the burden on his players.After a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester, set up by Takumi Minamino’s goal in the fifth minute of added time to make it 3-3, Klopp’s side were drawn against Arsenal in the last four.The two-legged affair is due to be played in the weeks commencing January 3 and 10 but that comes after a run of five matches in 12 days for Liverpool and Klopp is not keen on the additional workload...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal to face Liverpool as Chelsea play Tottenham in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Arsenal will play Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, as Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur.Arsenal secured their place in the final four by thrashing League One side Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday night, before Liverpool eliminated Leicester on penalties after fighting back in a 3-3 thriller on Wednesday evening.Chelsea left it late to break down Brentford for a 2-0 win on Wednesday, as Tottenham saw off London rivals West Ham 2-1.With the exception of Chelsea, each team with a home tie advanced from their quarter-final.The semi-finals will take place in the weeks commencing 3 and 10 January, with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel relishing facing Tottenham semi-final after ‘brilliant’ Chelsea win over Brentford

Thomas Tuchel is relishing the prospect of another London derby after Chelsea battled past Brentford to land a Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham.The Blues navigated a tricky all-west London encounter after an own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired them to a 2-0 win at the Brentford Community Stadium.They were immediately paired with Spurs and boss Tuchel said: “It was clear it was always going to be a strong draw, with four tough teams, but Tottenham is nice for our fans. It’s a London derby and were looking forward to it.”With his squad still ravaged by Covid-19, Tuchel handed debuts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly made it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester as Spurs, Chelsea reach League Cup semis

Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Leicester on penalties after a pulsating League Cup quarter-final ended 3-3 at Anfield as Tottenham and Chelsea also made the semi-finals on Wednesday. Spurs were 2-1 winners over West Ham and will face Chelsea in the last four after they needed two late goals to see off Brentford 2-0. Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the semi-finals over two legs in January. All three matches went ahead in front of full crowds despite the worrying rise of coronavirus case numbers that had seen last weekend's Premier League schedule decimated by call offs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester prediction: How will Carabao Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. Jurgen Klopp was incensed after his side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, deriding referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty and send off Harry Kane. FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Leicester – latest updatesThe draw saw Liverpool slip back in the title race, with Manchester City now three points clear at the top, and there has been little time for respite ahead of tonight’s tricky last-eight tie. For Leicester, though, there has been a long delay between fixtures, with a Covid outbreak at the club causing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao CupThe all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final, while Chelsea won 2-0 away to west London neighbours Brentford.Arsenal will play Liverpool in the other semi-final after Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from 3-1 down against Leicester at Anfield to draw 3-3 and win 5-4 on penalties.Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

391K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy