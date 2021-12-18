UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus online and on TV tonight

The UFC ’s 2021 calendar culminates in a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus in Las Vegas this evening.

Lewis (25-8, 1 no contest) is looking to bounce back from a defeat by Ciryl Gane, who stopped the Texan in the second round in August to claim the interim heavyweight title – setting up a meeting with reigning champion Francis Ngannou in the new year.

The 36-year-old Lewis, with his frightening knockout power, is never far from a shot at the gold, but he will have to get past compatriot Daukaus here to get back in the title conversation.

Daukaus (12-3) is on a five-fight win streak, the police officer having knocked out Shamil Abdyrakhimov in his most recent bout, in September. In fact, all five of the 32-year-old’s victories in his current run have come via KO/TKO.

Here’s all you need to know as third-ranked Lewis faces seventh-ranked Daukaus, while fan favourite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson takes on Belal Muhammad in a welterweight co-main event.

When is it?

The event will take place at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday 18 December.

What time does it start?

The prelims begin around 10pm GMT, with the main card getting under way at around midnight.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on BT Sport, with the broadcaster also streaming it on its website and app. In the US, ESPN+ will air the Fight Night.

Odds

Lewis: 11/10

Daukaus: 8/11

Full card

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)

Stephen Thompson vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Amanda Lemos vs Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)

Raphael Assuncao vs Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Diego Ferreira vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Cub Swanson vs Darren Elkins (featherweight)

Prelims

Dustin Stoltzfus vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Justin Tafa vs Harry Hunsucker (heavyweight)

Sijara Eubanks vs Melissa Gatto (women’s flyweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Andre Ewell (featherweight)

Raquel Pennington vs Macy Chiasson (women’s featherweight)

Don’Tale Mayes vs Josh Parisian (heavyweight)

Jordan Leavitt vs Matt Sayles (lightweight)