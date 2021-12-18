ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

By Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Arsenal visit Leeds today hoping to keep up their run of form which has seen Mikel Arteta’s side climb high in the Premier League.

The Gunners arrive at Elland Road having won back-to-back home games at the Emirates with two clean sheets, and are fourth in the Premier League table.

Leeds are without a win in three having lost to Chelsea in the last minute and then been thrashed by Manchester City 7-0 at the Etihad .

Marcelo Bielsa’s side came into the weekend 16th and will be desperate to bounce back and move clear of any kind of relegation fight.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Leeds vs Arsenal?

The match is today, Saturday 18 December, starting at 5.30pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

Leeds vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Sky Sports Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out again by Mikel Areta, while Bernd Leno and Sead Kolasinac remain sidelined.

Leeds have a host of injury problems, with Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Daniel James all ruled out, while Junior Firpo is suspended.

Confirmed line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Gelhardt

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Odds

Leeds 3/1

Draw 3/1

Arsenal 21/20

Prediction

Leeds are in poor form with plenty of injuries but a home game offers them the chance to regain some much needed momentum against a Gunners side who have struggled on the road this season. Leeds 2-2 Arsenal.

