#NewMusicFriday December 17th: What’s New In Music This Week Feat. Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Neil Young, & Boldy James

Cover picture for the articleCheck Out This Week’s Best Sounding New Music Releases!. Every #NewMusicFriday, we pick a bunch of the best-sounding new albums so you can get your...

95 Rock KKNN

Neil Young ‘Already Planning’ Follow-Up to New LP ‘Barn’

Neil Young said he's preparing to record a new album "pretty soon," even though Barn, his latest LP with Crazy Horse, was just released on Dec. 10. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the legendary rocker was asked what drives him to keep making new material when many of his peers have stopped.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: Alicia Keys, Green Day, And Neil Young and Crazy Horse

This will be our last new releases blog post of the year, so it’s a twofer, including this week and next’s new records. Today we’ve got new music from Alicia Keys, who has dropped two versions of her new record; ‘Originals’ and ‘Unlocked’. Green Day have released a live LP that brings together the band’s sessions recorded for the BBC between 1994 and 2001, and Neil Young and Crazy Horse have put out their long awaited new album ‘Barn’.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Neil Young Is Already Working on Next Project as New Album ‘Barn’ Releases

Despite releasing a new album with Crazy Horse on December 10, Neil Young is ready to release another project “pretty soon.”. While he released Barn just a couple of days ago, Young is ready to put out another album. If this was any other artist that might sound a little wilder. However, Young has released multiple albums in the same year on many occasions.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Neil Young Releases Lost Album 1987’s Summer Songs

Neil Young is not yet done digging from his vault. After giving us Homegrown during the 2020 pandemic alongside with Barn this year, he is now already talking about another album called Summer Songs. The album will be composed of a collection of tracks from 1987. Young is certainly going...
MUSIC
Person
Boldy James
Person
Neil Young
Person
James
gratefulweb.com

New Video From L.A.'s The Wild West Neil Young Cover 'Comes A Time'

The Wild West have a recording they’ve just completed and a cool music video that Tawny Ellis directed/edited for their new single “Comes A Time”--a Neil Young cover that features Scarlet Rivera on violin!. Calling themselves The Wild West, six of the most treasured female singer-songwriters in...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Julia Holter’s “Fastest Star” from Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s ‘Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined’

Beverly Glenn-Copeland's 1986 ambient/new age cult classic Keyboard Fantasies has been given a new spin via current artists who were inspired by it on Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined, which is out today via Transgressive. Those artists who've either remixed, reworked or outright covered Keyboard Fantasies songs include Julia Holter, Blood Orange, Bon Iver & Flock of Dimes, Arca, Jeremy Dutcher, Anna Roxanne, Kelsey Lu and Joseph Shabason.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s Craggy, Lovely New Album Barn

Neil Young and Crazy Horse hath returned. Two years ago, Young and his longtime psych-rock backing band — lifers Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina, alongside occasional fill-in and recent-vintage full-time member Nils Lofgren — released their album Colorado. Today, they have followed that one with Barn, a new album recorded in the structure of the title. You would think that a crazy horse would cause all kinds of problems in a barn, but apparently not.
MUSIC
Financial Times

Joni Mitchell and Metallica deliver hundred-track box sets

Pop recordings now cluster around opposite poles of size. At the Lilliputian end of the scale, songs have shrunk to two minutes or less, a miniaturising prompted by the dominance of streaming: the traditional three-minute duration required by radio is losing traction. Meanwhile, in Brobdingnag, releases become ever more outlandishly...
MUSIC
#Amazon Music#Jazz#Tidal#High Resolution Audio
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Seemingly Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video

Blac Youngsta is facing a lot of backlash following the release of his new song and music video, "I'm Assuming." The rapper seemingly disrespects Young Dolph, whom he had beef with for years prior to the rapper's murder, by rapping in a graveyard in front of a tombstone that says Dolph's family name.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC

