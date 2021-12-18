ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherri Shepherd Was A Snatched And Sexy Mrs. Santa Claus For Last Day Of Guest-Hosting Duties On 'The Wendy Williams Show'

By Sharde Gillam
 5 days ago

Source: Christopher Willard / Getty

Sherri Shepherd completely slayed for her last day of guest hosting duties on The Wendy Williams Show! To close out her guest stint, the 54-year-old wore her Christmas best, showing up in a sexy red and white Santa suit that showed off her slimmed-down figure and curves. She paired the festive look with matching red thigh-high boots that she showed off through her skirt that featured a thigh-high split. She wore her hair in a light brown, wavy bob and added two strings of sparkles in her hair to really get into the holiday spirit. The television personality shared the look on her Instagram page, posting a series of photos and videos from the festive day.

“My final day on @wendyshow … ,” she captioned the photo set. thank you #wendywilliams for letting me sit in for you and at the same time live a silent dream. Tune in today for a Merry Sherri Christmas!” Check it out below.

Sherri also shared a few photos with show guest Kenny Lattimore as well as a few more behind-the-scenes photos from the day.

The comedian returned to her guest-hosting duties this week after taking a brief hiatus for an emergency surgery she had to have on her appendix on Monday. She took to Instagram to explain to fans how the surgery came about. “I don’t know where it came from,” she said of the pain she experienced. “All of a sudden I was in a great deal of pain. I came in here to get some Metamucil, and they said we have to take out your appendix right away.”

Thank God everything was okay because, after the surgery, Sherri went right back to work and completely stole the show as the guest-host on The Wendy Williams show all week long!

Sherri Shepherd Was A Snatched And Sexy Mrs. Santa Claus For Last Day Of Guest-Hosting Duties On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

