ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Full steam ahead of the US dollar into the weekend

By Adam Button
forexlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hawkish comments from the Fed's Waller along with some late risk aversion in stocks have sent the US dollar to...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
forexlive.com

Equities keep the pre-Christmas grind higher going

It's all good in the hood as equities continue to grind higher this week. The market seems content to stick with omicron optimism and there does not seem to be much change of heart before the holidays. The news on Sinovac's vaccine earlier is a bit of a downer but that has hardly dented optimism on the day.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Dollar Traders Await Interesting Day Ahead

The greenback enjoyed a rather positive session on Tuesday along with the US major stock markets that also moved in green territory. The USD dominated the scene against major counterparts like the JPY, AUD and the CHF. The market’s concerns continue to be dominated by the spread of the Omicron variant globally, which may have created a risk on sentiment. Some analysts suggest that the recent most notable rise in Omicron cases can perhaps extend the global supply-chain disruptions subsequently prolonging higher inflation levels. On the bright side however, despite the uncertainty remaining elevated, traders seem enticed to actively participate in the equities markets.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Fed#North American
forexlive.com

The GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the North American session begins

The GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the North American session begins. The USD is tilted to the downside after falling yesterday. The GBP has been supported by expectations that there will be additional restrictions, at least in the short term. UK's also reduce the time for self isolation from 10 to 7 days in an effort to dissuade absenteeism's. I hope it also is in response to less chance for transmission. In any case, the GBP is benefiting today on those news items despite weaker GDP growth (1.1% versus 1.3% estimate).
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

US dollar is modestly lower

The dollar index fell slightly overnight as some profit-taking of Friday’s monster US dollar rally set in as the new wires stayed relatively quiet. The dollar index fell 0.17% to 96.50, edging lower to 96.46 in sedate Asian trading. I expect the chop-fest to continue, with a move through either 96.00 or 97.00 indicating the US dollar’s next directional move.
MARKETS
forexlive.com

Dollar buying sends USDCHF to the upside

It is a similar story in a number of currency pairs vs the USD, but the USDCHF is breaking away from its near converged 100/200 hour MAs (blue and green lines). Higher yields are helping the greenback move higher. The 10 year yield is up around 5.6 basis points. The 30 year yield is up 6.4 basis points.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
forexlive.com

European FX news wrap: Sentiment buoyed in very lacklustre trading conditions

Turkish Finance Minister will provide details of economic measures at 11:00GMT/06:00EST today. Mr. Miyagi Markets (risk-on, risk-off, risk-on) Today saw a much-improved market sentiment, with participants looking through the Omicron-induced market fears that plagued us yesterday. A complete lack of tier-1 economic data meant we were left headline watching, and...
CURRENCIES
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy the US dollar index (DXY) ahead of Fed decision?

The US dollar index (DXY) has been in a bullish trend lately. Focus shifts to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The index could pull back after a hawkish Fed. The US dollar index (DXY) tilted upwards on Wednesday morning ahead of the latest US retail sales data and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The index is trading at $96.50, which is slightly below the key resistance at $97.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar (DXY) Remains Supported Ahead of Significant FOMC Meeting

Fed set to announce $30 billion bond tapering on Wednesday. Dot plot will reveal board members’ views on interest rates. The latest FOMC meeting – December 14/15 – is expected to show the Federal Reserve reducing its bond-buying program by $30 billion a month, from a current $15 billion reduction, as the US central bank continues to tighten monetary policy in the face of runaway domestic inflation. Last Friday’s inflation report showed headline inflation in the US running at an annual rate of 6.8%, a near 40-year high, driven by a large increase in food, fuel, car, and housing prices. This week’s Fed meeting will also see the publication of the latest Summary of Economic Projections including the latest dot plot, a visualization of the central banks’ view on the path of US interest rates. With two 0.25% rate hikes already priced in the market, signs of a third hike could bolster the US dollar further.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Emerges Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is little changed from the start of the month after trading to a fresh yearly high (96.94) in November, but the Greenback may reestablish an upward trend following the Federal Reserve’s last interest rate decision for 2021 as it appears to be trading within a bull flag formation.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE

Market mood recovered this past week around the world. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gained 3.82% and 3.65% respectively. Across the Atlantic, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed 2.95% and 2.62% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.89% while Australia’s ASX 200 jumped 4.05%. Volatility was crushed, with the VIX market ‘fear gauge’ sinking about 39% in the worst week since June 2016.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Markets Turn Quiet ahead of US CPI, Dollar Awaits Range Breakout

The markets generally turn quiet in Asian session as markets are look forward to consumer inflation data from US. Before that UK GDP will also be a major focus. Commodity currencies, in particular Canadian Dollar, are losing much upside momentum even though they’re still the strongest ones. Yen’s earlier selloff also lost steam while Dollar is stabilizing. European majors are mixed with Sterling recovering some losses. We’ll see how today’s data would prompt the next move.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Steady Ahead Of US CPI, Stock Rally Fizzles Out

US CPI data in focus ahead of Fed decision next week, dollar flat. Stocks pare weekly gains as Evergrande default unnerves markets. Pound holds near lows after GDP miss, euro reverses back down. Spotlight on US inflation. After making a strong recovery this week, risk appetite is being tested as...
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar gains ahead of inflation data, yuan steadies

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders prepared for U.S. inflation figures scheduled later in the day that could cement the course of interest rate rises next year, while the Chinese yuan regained its footing after a big tumble in the previous session. The euro...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

DXY: US dollar index forms triangle pattern ahead of CPI data

The US dollar index has been in a tight range this week. The US published strong initial jobless claims numbers on Thursday. Focus shifts to the upcoming US inflation data. The US dollar index (DXY) has been in a tight range this week as investors refocus on the latest consumer inflation data. The index is trading at $96.17, which was slightly higher than Thursday’s low of $95.85.
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

Asian Open: Equities lose steam, gold edges lower ahead of US CPI

Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 22 points (0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,451.30. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 360 points (1.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,815.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -62 points (-0.26%), the cash...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index tracks tepid yields above 96.00 ahead of US Inflation

US Dollar Index (DXY) pokes intraday low of 96.20, consolidating the previous day’s heavy gains during early Friday. However, the greenback gauge marks dismal moves on a daily basis, down 0.02% at the latest, as market players turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data. DXY jumped the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy