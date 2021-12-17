Full steam ahead of the US dollar into the weekend

Fed set to announce $30 billion bond tapering on Wednesday. Dot plot will reveal board members’ views on interest rates. The latest FOMC meeting – December 14/15 – is expected to show the Federal Reserve reducing its bond-buying program by $30 billion a month, from a current $15 billion reduction, as the US central bank continues to tighten monetary policy in the face of runaway domestic inflation. Last Friday’s inflation report showed headline inflation in the US running at an annual rate of 6.8%, a near 40-year high, driven by a large increase in food, fuel, car, and housing prices. This week’s Fed meeting will also see the publication of the latest Summary of Economic Projections including the latest dot plot, a visualization of the central banks’ view on the path of US interest rates. With two 0.25% rate hikes already priced in the market, signs of a third hike could bolster the US dollar further.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO