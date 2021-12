The greenback enjoyed a rather positive session on Tuesday along with the US major stock markets that also moved in green territory. The USD dominated the scene against major counterparts like the JPY, AUD and the CHF. The market’s concerns continue to be dominated by the spread of the Omicron variant globally, which may have created a risk on sentiment. Some analysts suggest that the recent most notable rise in Omicron cases can perhaps extend the global supply-chain disruptions subsequently prolonging higher inflation levels. On the bright side however, despite the uncertainty remaining elevated, traders seem enticed to actively participate in the equities markets.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO