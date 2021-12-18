ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Denny’s closure means loss of a 'family' to employees

By Chris Howell, chrish@sedaliademocrat.com
Sedalia Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegulars driving through the Denny’s parking lot today were greeted by employees Barbara Debates, Chrissy Cook and Rebecca Pardee who were informed Wednesday the restaurant was …....

www.sedaliademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Family restaurant in the Fox Valley announces permanent closure

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular family restaurant and its three locations across the Fox Valley announced it is permanently closing its doors. According to Rico’s Family Restaurant page, they announced that they are permanently closed. There was no information on the reason for the decision to permanently...
FREEDOM, WI
Upworthy

Restaurant worker trashes kitchen before quitting, sparking debate on how workers are treated

At a time when toxic workplaces are getting exposed like never before, images of a kitchen trashed by a worker prior to quitting his job have come to light this week. The video posted on TikTok by @dirtdawg420 shows food, plates and other utensils on the floor of the kitchen. The person who posted the video revealed that the worker had quit having had enough at the restaurant. "So my expo lost his mind and threw every plate at us cooks and went out with a bang!!" they wrote, using the hashtags #cheddarsscratchkitchen #lostit #badnight #restaurauntlife and #shitshow among others, reported DailyDot. Food expeditors are often referred to as 'expos' and act as the link between the kitchen staff and the customers. They are responsible for the smooth flow of orders and efficient delivery of service.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
actionnewsnow.com

Stranded families, truck drivers wait out I-5 closure

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The wicked weather stranded families and truck drivers on Interstate-5 overnight. Gursher Bhangel is one of those people. He's been waiting at a Shell gas station since Wednesday afternoon. “I was on the highway around 1 p.m.,” said Bhangel. “Then I was stuck over there for...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Is Denny's Open On Christmas 2021?

If you're hungry on Christmas Day, keep on driving past eateries like Chick-fil-A, Chili's, and Olive Garden because they will be fully closed for the holiday, per Fox 8. If you don't feel like cooking on Christmas, you don't have to fret too much, however. Denny's will be open and serving up all their fan-favorite menu items, plus some seasonal selections as well.
RESTAURANTS
WCIA

Restaurant that opened in 1967 closes its doors

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One restaurant in Urbana has shut its doors, at least for now. The Red Herring has been around since 1967. It’s on U of I’s campus, near the corner of Oregon and Matthews. The vegetarian restaurant posted on Facebook saying financial losses from the pandemic will force them to stay closed […]
URBANA, IL
kiss951.com

Waitress Fired After Group Leaves Her A $4,400 Tip

No good deed goes unpunished. Grant Wise organized the “$100 Dinner Club,” where each member of the club donates $100 toward a tip for the waiter or waitress that serves them. He presented waitress Ryan Brandt with a check for $4,400 to split with the other waitress that served the group. But, the restaurant managers told her she’d have to split the tip with all of the employees, something that wasn’t a part of their policy.
RESTAURANTS
Fortune

‘Thankless’ and ‘dangerous’: Former McDonald’s and Burger King workers talk quitting

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Hard work, low pay, little respect: It’s a combo meal that has workers fleeing the fast food industry in droves. Chain restaurants have tried to retain employees with the promise of cash bonuses, same-day pay, and better benefits. But workers aren’t buying.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
wpsdlocal6.com

Grocery store announces closure after 72 years

DRAFFENVILLE, KY — It's the end of an era in a local community. The owner of King Brothers Market in Draffenville, Kentucky, announced the store is closing after nearly 72 years. There are a few reasons behind the closure. The owner said the store isn't getting enough business to...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Miami Herald

Diners leave $4,400 tip, then server is fired by Arkansas restaurant, customer says

A server who received a $4,400 tip by a “$100 dinner club” was promptly fired by her Arkansas restaurant, one of her customers said. The concept of the club was for each diner to leave a $100 tip as a way to pay it forward. Grant Wise, whose company hosted a real estate conference in Arkansas, orchestrated the act as he and others dined at Oven and Tap in Bentonville.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy