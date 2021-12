SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities in Sunnyvale on Monday arrested two people suspected in over two dozen Bay Area car burglaries, after police said they rammed their vehicle into an officer’s car. Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety were called to a parking lot on the 100 block of East El Camino Real on reports of an auto burglary. An officer in an unmarked car saw three suspects in a black sedan leave the parking lot. Authorities said the officer followed them to another parking lot on the 500 block of East El Camino and spotted...

SUNNYVALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO