Public Health

Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder - study

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities. The results of the study by Imperial College London...

www.investing.com

Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
AFP

British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron variant is more transmissible than delta, according to study from Japan

A new study in Japan found that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is 4.2 times more contagious in its early stages than the delta variant, per Barron’s. “The Omicron variant transmits more, and escapes immunity built naturally and through vaccines more,” said Hiroshi Nishiura, professor of health and environmental sciences at Kyoto University who conducted the study, the report added.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Delta#Europe#Covid#Reuters#Imperial College London#Health Security Agency#National Health Service#Icl#Pfe
dallassun.com

Omicron Milder Than Other Coronavirus Variants, New Studies Suggest

New research from Britain and South Africa suggests the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus is milder and results in fewer hospitalizations than other versions. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland unveiled a study Wednesday showing that people who had contracted omicron were at least 60% less likely to be admitted, compared to those who had been infected with the delta variant, which had been dominating the world in recent months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron IS milder, another study finds: New variant is 80 PER CENT less likely to lead to hospitalistion than Delta, according to real-world South African research

People who catch Omicron are 80 per cent less likely to be hospitalised than those who catch Delta, a major study from South Africa suggests. The real-world analysis, of more than 160,000 people, comes ahead of a similar UK Government report believed to show Britons are also less likely to be severely ill with the variant.
HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH

