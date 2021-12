KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): Sulphur supplies from Malaysia are likely to remain tight until the second half of 2022 (2H22). Global energy and commodity market business intelligence provider Argus Media on Thursday (Dec 23) reported that a fire last year at state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd's (Petronas) 300,000 b/d Pengerang refinery and petrochemical complex had curbed the firm's granular sulphur production, while technical problems and Covid-19 measures at its 300,000 b/d Malacca refinery have cut supplies of molten sulphur.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO