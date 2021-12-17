Boat #15 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

Christmas is a little more than a week away, and a group of locals are working to deliver some holiday cheer before Santa's arrival from the North Pole. A Christmas Boat Parade will be hosted in Golden Meadow beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin in front of the Golden Meadow Catholic Church. The procession will head north from the church to the beginning of town limits, then will reverse back south and continue all the way to where La. Highway 1 and La. Highway 3235 meet.

GOLDEN MEADOW, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO