Boat #15 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way. There’s nothing more festive than holiday lights wrapped around trees throughout 10-acre Burton Chace Park–one of the only parks in Los Angeles that is surrounded by water on three sides! The spectacular display of sparkling lights and decor will take place every night from December 1st through New Year’s Eve. Enjoy a seaside stroll under the holiday lights. Bring a hot cup of cocoa or pick up food from nearby restaurants. mdrholidays.com.
SEBRING — The Sebring Christmas Boat Parade took place Saturday, with an enthusiastic crowd of participants and spectators, who came out to Lake Jackson. A boat parade was held on Lake Jackson a number of years ago, but then it sort of fizzled out, until it was revived in 2015 by Shelley Dawes and Jim D’Avignon. Dawes has been the driving force behind the parade ever since.
The annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade returned on Saturday evening, Dec. 11, with an armada of sailing vessels glowing with Christmas lights. This year, the popular tradition had as its theme "Into the Lights," honoring first responders and health care workers.
LAKE PLACID — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Leonard would never believe that the Leisure Lakes boat parade they began in 1992 would continue. Last Saturday, the 29th annual parade took place. It started where it always has, at the Stearns Canal and traveled to Lake Carrie. Bill and Peggy...
Come watch as local residents and boating enthusiasts “Light up the Lake” with a Holiday Boat Parade on Lake Wellington, on Saturday, December 11th. Approximately 30 festive, decorated boats are expected to cruise in the parade. Visible from the. Town Center Promenade, the boats will pass behind the...
Unalaska’s annual boat parade is happening Wednesday night. Participant Dan Loy says this is his fifth or sixth year driving his 20-foot boat, The Escape Plan, in the community event, which started in 2013. “It started as a really impromptu thing by two community members, Cody Lekanoff and Shawn...
Join Argosy Cruises for the 6th Annual Parade of Boats official onshore viewing party at Evanston Plaza in Fremont Friday, December 10 from 8:00-9:30pm. Decorated boats from all over the region convene and promenade around Lake Union and up the Fremont Cut for a dazzling display of holiday lights and music. PrimeTime Quartet will perform from aboard the official Christmas Ship™ to those gathered on shore as the Spirit of Seattle leads the parade.
The magic of the holiday season is on display as part of the Friends of the Riverwalk's annual Holiday Spectacular! The Tampa Riverwalk is aglow with festive decorations, lighted floating displays and fun for the whole family. The Holiday Hunt outdoor scavenger hunt runs from December 17-January 2. The Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade sails on December 18th. Holiday Lighted Boat Parade registration is available online. Other events are free!
Jake Reiner reports from Newport Beach where thousands of people turned out for the 113th annual Christmas Boat Parade. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Wednesday's kickoff flotilla is the first of five nights the event will be happening.
Christmas is a little more than a week away, and a group of locals are working to deliver some holiday cheer before Santa's arrival from the North Pole. A Christmas Boat Parade will be hosted in Golden Meadow beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin in front of the Golden Meadow Catholic Church. The procession will head north from the church to the beginning of town limits, then will reverse back south and continue all the way to where La. Highway 1 and La. Highway 3235 meet.
If starlight was scarce Saturday evening, there was plenty of light shining throughout Truman as a festive parade went through town. The weather cooperated, with remnants of snow remaining from a recent storm. The event started at 6 p.m. at the CFS parking lot, preceeded by a visit from Santa...
Blissfield, MI – Due to high winds last Saturday, the Blissfield Parade of Lights was postponed. It has been rescheduled for this Saturday, December 18th, at 7 PM. Parade entries can still be made online at www.blissfieldmainstreet.com or fill out a form at the Blissfield Village Office.
These three homes were named as the winners of the 2021 Porch Parade. The Porch Parade is a project of four local cities - Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Kenmore, and Bothell. The location of the homes was not disclosed but the map of all the homes registered for the Parade is here.
