Kaman (KAMN) Declares $0.2 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial...

StreetInsider.com

Limoneira (LMNR) Declares $0.075 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, or $0.3 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carnival Corp. (CCL) option implied volatility flat

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) 30-day option implied volatility is at 60; compared to its 52-week range of 41 to 91.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Peoples, Ltd. (PPLL) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Peoples, Ltd. (OTC: PPLL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Toro Company (TTC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 14.3% to $0.30; 1.2% Yield

Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. This is a 14.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.2625. The dividend will be payable on January 11, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend; 2.1% Yield

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, or $0.96 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022, to stockholders of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

John Wiley & Sons (JW-A) Declares $0.3450 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW-A) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3450 per share, or $1.38 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Albany International (AIN) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

Albany International (NYSE: AIN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Balchem Corp. (BCPC) Declares $0.64 Annual Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Balchem Corp. (NASDAQ: BCPC) declared an annual dividend of $0.64 per share, or $0.64 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 21, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CVB Financial (CVBF) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.4 percent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CME Group (CME) Declares $3.25 Quarterly Dividend; 5.6% Yield

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) declared a quarterly dividend of $3.25 per share, or $13 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 5.6 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

West Fraser Timber (WFG) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 28,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Declares $0.24 Special Dividend; 2.1% Yield

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) declared a special dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split

Merchants Bancorp ("Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company and registered bank holding company of Merchants Bank of Indiana ("Merchants Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 3-for-2 common stock split. Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2022 will receive one additional share of Merchants Bancorp common stock for every two shares owned. These additional shares will be distributed beginning January 17, 2022. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price of Merchants' common stock on Nasdaq on January 3, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 22/12/2021

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23/12/2021 at 08:30 am. Sampo plc's share buybacks 22/12/2021. On 22/12/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A...
STOCKS

