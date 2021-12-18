Kaman (KAMN) Declares $0.2 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Merchants Bancorp ("Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company and registered bank holding company of Merchants Bank of Indiana ("Merchants Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 3-for-2 common stock split. Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2022 will receive one additional share of Merchants Bancorp common stock for every two shares owned. These additional shares will be distributed beginning January 17, 2022. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price of Merchants' common stock on Nasdaq on January 3, 2022.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO