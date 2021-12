For some, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a fresh tree. You might still be hanging your ornaments at this time, but it never hurts to think ahead. The city will be providing a roll-off dumpster for residents to dispose of their trees starting the week after Christmas. The dumpster will be located on Strauss behind the Police Department and should ONLY be used for real Christmas tree disposal. Please do not dump artificial trees in the dumpster.

ROBINSON, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO