Financial Reports

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

investorsobserver.com
 6 days ago

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers after the market close on December 20. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.14, and the...

www.investorsobserver.com

investorsobserver.com

Technology and Real Estate Stocks Lead 52-Week Highs Wednesday

During trading Wednesday, 38 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 29 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 0.7% so far today while the Dow is up 0.51%, the Nasdaq is up 0.81%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.29%. Stocks are higher Wednesday...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Takeaways from Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Second Quarter Financial Results

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) stock fell 2% today after the company, which provides uniform rental programs to business across North America, announced earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.92 billion compared to $1.76 billion in last year’s second quarter, an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Paychex (PAYX) Second-Quarter Earnings Top Forecasts; Company Updates Guidance

On Dec. 22, before the bell, Paychex (PAYX) released its second-quarter results, with quarterly earnings topping analysts’ forecasts. The company also updated its fiscal 2022 guidance. Just before market open today, PAYX stock was trading 3.61% higher. For the quarter ending on November 30, 2021, Paychex reported earnings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Finishing Near Wednesday Highs

Technology stocks extended their Wednesday advance this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.0% in late trade, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.4% this afternoon. In company news, SeaChange International (SEAC) rose over 16% after the over-the-top video device manufacturer agreed to a reverse...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stock by the Numbers

InvestorsObserver gives Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) a weak valuation score of 35 from its analysis. The proprietary scoring system considers the underlying health of a company by analyzing its stock price, earnings, and growth rate. CTXS currently holds a better value than 35% of stocks based on these metrics. Long term investors focused on buying-and-holding should find the valuation ranking system most relevant when making investment decisions.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Micron Stock (MU): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) increased by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) increased by over 8% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Micron announcing the results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended Dec. 2, 2021.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
investorsobserver.com

Nike, Rite Aid Surge on Earnings; Stocks Rebound Tuesday

During trading Tuesday, 29 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 32 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 1.67% so far today while the Dow is up 1.51%, the Nasdaq is up 2.04%, and the Russell 2000 is up 2.76%. Stocks are on the...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Posts Second Quarter Results; International Sales, Acquisitions Lead to Earnings Beat

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) stock fell nearly 3.5% today after the company, which performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The company reported revenues of $130,517,000, a 13% increase compared to the previous year’s second quarter revenues of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

NIKE’s (NKE) Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results Beat Wall Street Forecasts Despite Ongoing Supply Chain Challenges

NIKE’s (NKE) fiscal 2022 second-quarter results — posted on Dec. 20, 2021 — beat Wall Street forecasts despite ongoing supply chain challenges and COVID-19-related factory closures. Before the bell this morning, NKE shares were trading up by 3.84%. Second-Quarter Results Top Estimates. For fiscal Q2, the shoe...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Takeaways from FactSet Research Systems (FDS) First Quarter Financial Results

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) stock declined nearly 1.5% today after the company, which provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community, announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The company reported that revenues increased 9.4%, or $36.5 million, to $424.7 million for the...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Adding to Tuesday Advance in Late Trade

Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.9% this afternoon. In company news, Desktop Metal (DM) increased 3% after Tuesday saying it was partnering with the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology to...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

What is the Market's View on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stock's Price and Volume Trends Monday?

The market has been high on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) stock recently. SCVL gets a Bullish score from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. In investing, sentiment generally means whether or not a given security is in favor with investors. It is typically a pretty short-term metric that relies entirely on technical analysis. That means it doesn’t incorporate anything to do with the health or profitability of the underlying company. Changes in price are generally the best indicator of sentiment for a particular stock. At its core, a stock's trend indicates whether current market sentiment is bullish or bearish. Investors must be bullish if a stock is trending upward, and are bearish if a stock is moving down. InvestorsObserver's Sentiment Indicator factors in both price changes and variations in volume. An increase in volume usually means a current trend is stengthening, while a drop in volume tends to signal a reversal to the ongoing trend. Our system also uses the options market in order to receive additional signals on current sentiments. We take into account the ratio of calls and puts for a stock since options allow an investor to bet on future changes in price.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Edging Off Monday Intraday Lows

Technology stocks trimmed a portion of their Monday retreat this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) dropping 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.8% this afternoon. In company news, Oracle (ORCL) fell 5% after announcing its planned $28.3 billion purchase of health care technology firm...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Sliding Ahead of Monday Close

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 2.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was falling 2.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was off 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.9%. Bitcoin was 0.2% lower at $46,687...
STOCKS
Benzinga

(UBER) - Analyzing Uber Technologies Inc's Short Interest

Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE:UBER) short percent of float has fallen 5.96% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 81.71 million shares sold short, which is 4.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
investorsobserver.com

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on December 21. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.79, and the stock is down -23.9% on the year. Technical Analysis. RAD...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

CarMax, Inc (KMX) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

CarMax, Inc (KMX) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on December 22. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.24, and the stock is up 45.6% on the year. Technical Analysis. KMX was...
MARKETS
investorsobserver.com

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on December 21. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.22, and the stock is up 15.0% on the year. Technical Analysis. GIS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

