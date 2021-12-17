ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

investorsobserver.com
 6 days ago

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on December 21. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.79, and the...

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Rite Aid strengthens collaboration with BCBS-owned PBM

Rite Aid is entering a "rebate aggregation agreement" with Blue Cross Blue Shield-owned pharmacy benefits manager Prime Therapeutics in a move that aims to improve profit margins and industry competitiveness, according to a Forbes report. The agreement relies on Prime Therapeutics, which is owned by 19 Blue Cross Blue Shield...
BUSINESS
Supermarket News

Rite Aid looks to trim retail footprint

In line with its “omni-pharmacy” vision, Rite Aid aims to shut 63 drugstores under a re-evaluation of its brick-and-mortar retail base. Rite Aid unveiled the store closure plan yesterday in reporting fiscal 2022 third-quarter results. The Camp Hill, Pa.-based drug chain said the first closings began in November, and the company expects to raise the number of stores to be shuttered over the next few months as it wraps up its review.
BUSINESS
investorsobserver.com

AAR Corp. (AIR) Posts Second-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results: Sales Improve But Still Below Expectations; Shares Down Pre-Market

On Dec, 21, the aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions firm AAR Corp. (AIR) posted its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. While sales came in higher than pre-pandemic levels, they were still below market expectations. Before the bell this morning, AIR stock dropped 8.29%. Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results. For its second...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rite Aid Corporation#Rad#Technical Analysis Rad#Investorsobserver#Sell#Eps
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Posting Modest Gains in Light Pre-Holiday Trade

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.6% after the National Association of Realtors reported a 1.9% increase in November existing-home sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million, lagging expert opinion expecting a 6.51 million pace.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Rite Aid Stock Rocketed Today

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) surged on Tuesday after the drugstore chain announced a plan to boost profits by resizing its store base. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Rite Aid's stock price was up more than 17%. So what. Rite Aid's revenue from continuing operations rose 1.8% to $6.2 billion...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Rite Aid Shares Are Ripping Higher Today

Rite Aid Corp (NYSE: RAD) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings results and issued guidance above estimates. Rite Aid reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, which may not compare to estimates for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.23 billion, which came in below the estimate of $6.32 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Rite Aid Q3 Earnings

LIVE WORKSHOP: Learn How to Find Quick Profitable Trades Using Stocks & Options. Click Here to Register (only 50 seats left)!. Rite Aid RAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM. TODAY ONLY! Get 50% OFF the #1 Options Trade Alert Service. Click Here...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
chaindrugreview.com

Rite Aid surprises analysts with adjusted third quarter profit

CAMP HILL, Pa. – Rite Aid Corp. posted adjusted earnings of $8.2 million or 15 cents per share for the third quarter, surprising analysts who had forecast an 18 cents per share loss. The company reported a net loss of $36.1 million, or 67 cents per share, for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stock by the Numbers

InvestorsObserver gives Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) a weak valuation score of 35 from its analysis. The proprietary scoring system considers the underlying health of a company by analyzing its stock price, earnings, and growth rate. CTXS currently holds a better value than 35% of stocks based on these metrics. Long term investors focused on buying-and-holding should find the valuation ranking system most relevant when making investment decisions.
STOCKS
bizjournals

Rite-Aid to close 63 stores

Pharmacy chain Rite-Aid said Tuesday it plans to close 63 locations across the U.S. The Pennsylvania-based drugstore company said the closures are part of a "first phase" of an effort to reduce costs and boost its bottom line. Rite-Aid did not disclose which locations it plans to close. The company...
SAN JOSE, CA
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Struggling Rite Aid Stock Lower Before Earnings

The shares of drugstore chain Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) are down 2.2% to trade at $11.80 this afternoon, just ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report -- due out before the open tomorrow. The stock is down nearly 37% year-over-year, more than 25% year-to-date, and facing pressure from every short- and long-term trendline on the charts. In other words, Rite Aid will need a miracle report to reinvigorate its shares and push them away from their annual lows.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

NIKE’s (NKE) Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results Beat Wall Street Forecasts Despite Ongoing Supply Chain Challenges

NIKE’s (NKE) fiscal 2022 second-quarter results — posted on Dec. 20, 2021 — beat Wall Street forecasts despite ongoing supply chain challenges and COVID-19-related factory closures. Before the bell this morning, NKE shares were trading up by 3.84%. Second-Quarter Results Top Estimates. For fiscal Q2, the shoe...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

What is the Market's View on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stock's Price and Volume Trends Monday?

The market has been high on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) stock recently. SCVL gets a Bullish score from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. In investing, sentiment generally means whether or not a given security is in favor with investors. It is typically a pretty short-term metric that relies entirely on technical analysis. That means it doesn’t incorporate anything to do with the health or profitability of the underlying company. Changes in price are generally the best indicator of sentiment for a particular stock. At its core, a stock's trend indicates whether current market sentiment is bullish or bearish. Investors must be bullish if a stock is trending upward, and are bearish if a stock is moving down. InvestorsObserver's Sentiment Indicator factors in both price changes and variations in volume. An increase in volume usually means a current trend is stengthening, while a drop in volume tends to signal a reversal to the ongoing trend. Our system also uses the options market in order to receive additional signals on current sentiments. We take into account the ratio of calls and puts for a stock since options allow an investor to bet on future changes in price.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on December 21. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.22, and the stock is up 15.0% on the year. Technical Analysis. GIS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers after the market close on December 20. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.14, and the stock is up 10.4% on the year. Technical Analysis. MU...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Accenture (ACN) Releases Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Results: Earnings and Revenue Ahead of Consensus; Company Raises 2022 Guidance

On Thursday, Dec. 16, before the bell, Accenture (ACN) released its fiscal 2022 first-quarter results. The company’s earnings and revenue came in ahead of the general market consensus. Accenture also raised its fiscal 2022 guidance. Before market open today, ACN stock gained 9.65% in value. Earnings and Revenue Beat...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Rite Aid Corporation Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.: There Is A Clear Winner

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are well-known pharmacy retail giants with thousands of stores worldwide. Walgreens, however, far supersedes Rite Aid in terms of company size with about 9,000 stores compared to a little over 2,500 stores of RAD in the United States, which has led WBA to acquire approximately 19.1% market share compared to a 2.5% market share of RAD as at the end of 2020.
BUSINESS
Daily Voice

More Than 60 Rite Aid Stores Now Scheduled For Closure

Rite Aid has announced plans to close 63 of its stores. The closures began in November, and associates impacted by the closures are being offered opportunities to transfer to other stores, the company said in a report about its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, Dec. 21. “Today, we also announced...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy