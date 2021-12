In a world plagued by the coronavirus that is constantly mutating, health care stocks are yet again trending in the stock market. In this climate, with the Omicron variant wreaking havoc, investors could see themselves turning to the likes of vaccines stocks and other health care stocks. After all, many companies were brought into the limelight due to the pandemic as everyone is up to the race to contribute against the virus. There is evidence to suggest that the new variant is spreading at a frightening pace and countries around the globe are starting to take precautions. It has now been detected in dozens of countries, prompting many countries to reimpose travel restrictions and other measures.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO