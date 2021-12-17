ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Inc (NKE) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

 6 days ago

Nike Inc (NKE) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers after the market close on December 20. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $1.14, and the stock...

MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.12% to $330.45 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.18% to 15,521.89 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.74% to 35,753.89. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $53.88 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 2.05% to $2,928.30 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.02% to 4,696.56 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.74% to 35,753.89. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $91.03 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Nike, Rite Aid Surge on Earnings; Stocks Rebound Tuesday

During trading Tuesday, 29 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 32 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 1.67% so far today while the Dow is up 1.51%, the Nasdaq is up 2.04%, and the Russell 2000 is up 2.76%. Stocks are on the...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stock by the Numbers

InvestorsObserver gives Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) a weak valuation score of 35 from its analysis. The proprietary scoring system considers the underlying health of a company by analyzing its stock price, earnings, and growth rate. CTXS currently holds a better value than 35% of stocks based on these metrics. Long term investors focused on buying-and-holding should find the valuation ranking system most relevant when making investment decisions.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) advanced 2.00% to $3,408.34 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.78% to 4,649.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.60% to 35,492.70. Amazon.com Inc. closed $364.74 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

What is the Market's View on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stock's Price and Volume Trends Monday?

The market has been high on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) stock recently. SCVL gets a Bullish score from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. In investing, sentiment generally means whether or not a given security is in favor with investors. It is typically a pretty short-term metric that relies entirely on technical analysis. That means it doesn’t incorporate anything to do with the health or profitability of the underlying company. Changes in price are generally the best indicator of sentiment for a particular stock. At its core, a stock's trend indicates whether current market sentiment is bullish or bearish. Investors must be bullish if a stock is trending upward, and are bearish if a stock is moving down. InvestorsObserver's Sentiment Indicator factors in both price changes and variations in volume. An increase in volume usually means a current trend is stengthening, while a drop in volume tends to signal a reversal to the ongoing trend. Our system also uses the options market in order to receive additional signals on current sentiments. We take into account the ratio of calls and puts for a stock since options allow an investor to bet on future changes in price.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on December 21. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.22, and the stock is up 15.0% on the year. Technical Analysis. GIS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers after the market close on December 20. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.14, and the stock is up 10.4% on the year. Technical Analysis. MU...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

CarMax, Inc (KMX) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

CarMax, Inc (KMX) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on December 22. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.24, and the stock is up 45.6% on the year. Technical Analysis. KMX was...
MARKETS
investorsobserver.com

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on December 21. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.79, and the stock is down -23.9% on the year. Technical Analysis. RAD...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Accenture Plc (ACN) to Release Quarter 1 Numbers

Accenture Plc (ACN) is scheduled to report Quarter 1 numbers before the market open on December 16. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22. Technical Analysis. ACN was recently trading at $379.45 down $1.11 from its 12-month...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

FedEx Corporation (FDX) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

FedEx Corporation (FDX) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers after the market close on December 16. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24. Technical Analysis. FDX was recently trading at $242.82 down $77.08 from its 12-month...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

CalAmp's (CAMP) Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results Show $11 Million Loss Amid Global Component Shortages; Stock Falls Pre-Market

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) released its third-quarter fiscal year 2022 results on Dec. 21. The company posted an $11 million loss for the quarter, although Software and Subscription Services business revenue was up. Pre-market today, CAMP stock lost 17.09% of its value. The Californian provider of software applications and data intelligence...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Paychex (PAYX) Second-Quarter Earnings Top Forecasts; Company Updates Guidance

On Dec. 22, before the bell, Paychex (PAYX) released its second-quarter results, with quarterly earnings topping analysts’ forecasts. The company also updated its fiscal 2022 guidance. Just before market open today, PAYX stock was trading 3.61% higher. For the quarter ending on November 30, 2021, Paychex reported earnings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Posts Second Quarter Results; International Sales, Acquisitions Lead to Earnings Beat

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) stock fell nearly 3.5% today after the company, which performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The company reported revenues of $130,517,000, a 13% increase compared to the previous year’s second quarter revenues of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Surge After Rise in Confidence

Consumer stocks were ending Wednesday's trading session broadly higher after the Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 115.8 from 111.9 in November, topping market expectations. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) rallied 1.5% while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) rose 0.4%. In company news, Dogness...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

AAR Corp. (AIR) Posts Second-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results: Sales Improve But Still Below Expectations; Shares Down Pre-Market

On Dec, 21, the aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions firm AAR Corp. (AIR) posted its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. While sales came in higher than pre-pandemic levels, they were still below market expectations. Before the bell this morning, AIR stock dropped 8.29%. Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results. For its second...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Posting Modest Gains in Light Pre-Holiday Trade

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.6% after the National Association of Realtors reported a 1.9% increase in November existing-home sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million, lagging expert opinion expecting a 6.51 million pace.
STOCKS

