Next Up in Drug Shortages: Potassium Chloride

By Jennifer Henderson
MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the COVID-19 pandemic continues to muddle supply chains and raise demands for routine medical items, the latest nationwide drug shortage facing healthcare providers involves the intravenous formulation of potassium chloride. Joel Topf, MD, a nephrologist in Detroit, tweeted about the shortage on December 15. He posted the contents...

www.medpagetoday.com

pharmaceutical-technology.com

Anaesthesia drugs worst-hit by US drug shortages

Anaesthetics are the medicines most impacted by drug shortages in the US, an analysis of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data has revealed. Of the 114 drugs currently in short supply, the worst-hit therapeutic area of anaesthesia has shortages of 13 different generic medications. In this class of drugs, there are 274 different doses or presentations produced by a range of manufacturers, that are currently scarce; the most among any therapeutic group.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Modern Healthcare

Provider groups call for drug supply chain restructuring to avoid shortages

The federal government should offer incentives to encourage drugmakers to manufacture critical medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients, a coalition of provider organizations urge in a set of policy recommendations issued Thursday. Rewarding pharmaceutical suppliers for developing continuous manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S. and abroad could help mitigate drug shortages, the...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Nutrition#Md#Icu
MyWabashValley.com

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile and could impact the safety and quality of non-sterile products.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

FDA Approves Cholesterol-Lowering siRNA Therapy

FDA finally approved inclisiran (Leqvio), making it the first small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy to hit the market for reducing LDL cholesterol, Novartis announced on Wednesday. The PCSK9 inhibitor was handed an indication as an adjunct to diet and maximally-tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with clinical atherosclerotic...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Generic drug names provide information for doctors, so why is Health Canada promoting the use of pharma brand names?

Brand names are widely used when we want to refer to a specific product — an Apple computer, a Tesla car. Sometimes brand names are so widely used that they take over — we ask for a Kleenex instead of a tissue. Drugs have two names. The brand name is the one that’s chosen by the company making it and that company is the only one allowed to use the name. (The name that the company proposes is reviewed by Health Canada.) Brand names are almost always short and catchy so that doctors will remember them. Generic names are assigned at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

Monitoring Drug Levels Improves Infliximab Efficacy

A strategy of proactive therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) among patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases being treated with infliximab (Remicade) was associated with improved sustained disease control during maintenance therapy, Norwegian researchers found. Among 458 patients undergoing infliximab treatment, sustained disease control over 52 weeks without worsening was observed in 73.6%...
SCIENCE
Motherly

The FDA warns pregnant women or those who may become pregnant should not take the Merck Covid pill

This past week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized two different versions of an antiviral pill for Covid treatment at home, Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and molnupiravir, from Merck. And while both pills can reduce your risk of serious disease or death from Covid if you’re unvaccinated, the FDA says the Merck Covid pill should not be used if you’re currently pregnant or might become pregnant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH

