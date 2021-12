The Agape Center has been helping families in need across Smith Mountain Lake, and the Christmas holiday is no exception. Receiving donations from multiple local member churches, the Agape Center collected 1,300 toys for children from birth to age 17. The toys are free for parents to pick up for their children. Assistant Executive Director Karen Jones said the churches are given what are called “angels,” which tells them the child’s age, gender and shows what gifts a boy or a girl might be interested in at that age. There is one child per angel, and Jones said that angels are given out in different numbers to local churches depending on their population size.

