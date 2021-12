On the same day his mother was barred by the Louisiana State Supreme Court, ABC 2 Baton Rouge reported Elijah Odinet got the boot from Louisiana State University’s track team. As previously reported Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet has been placed on administrative leave, with no pay, when a video of her shouting racial slurs and epithets went viral. Judge Odinet was watching footage from a surveillance camera at her home that filmed a Black man trying to break into her house. The former judge admitted it is her voice that is heard saying “We have a n -----; it’s a n-----, like a roach” as a few people were filmed watching the crime unfold.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO