Types of Full Moons: Supermoon, Harvest Moon, and More

As the 2021 commences, endings are on the minds of many. Not only is the clock winding down, the moon is also gradually increasing in light, and will be gracing us with one final full moon before the year ends. Full moons mark a period of culminations and endings, and as the luminary that rules over emotion, these endings often prompt an emotional response. Since Sagittarius season is still in full swing though, this full moon will be taking place in its opposite sign — Gemini — which is a sign far more interested in actively talking things out rather than slowing down long enough to really feel the feelings that arise. Because of Gemini’s restless, curious nature, the emotional meaning of the December 2021 full moon in Gemini is all about how you communicate and share your thoughts and ideas with others.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO