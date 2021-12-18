ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Desert Hearts Black: Marbs, Evan Casey & Rinzen

SFStation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing our new sub-label, Desert Hearts Black. Remaining true to the values of our Desert Hearts Family and born from the minds of...

www.sfstation.com

Comments / 0

Related
theobelisk.net

Green Desert Water Premiere “Too Many Wizards” Video From Black Harvest

Oviedo, Spain, heavy rockers Green Desert Water released their third album, Black Harvest, last month on Small Stone Records and Kozmik Artifactz, celebrating fuzzy songcraft and a vision of groove that manages to sound like “nothin’ too fancy” while bridging decades of influence as only quality heavy can. In their ’70s-meets’90s riff-driven heavy blues vibe, they are the quintessential Small Stone act; it is an international stock and trade the label has engaged since Halfway to Gone and Dixie Witch roamed the land — not to mention Kozmik Artifactz with more than a decade under its belt in Europe — and certainly Green Desert Water‘s 2018 offering, The Deepest Sea (review here), fit that bill as well. If anything, the steady AC/DC roll of “The Whale” and the catchier hook of “Too Many Wizards” (video premiering below) and the too-clearheaded-in-structure-to-be-psychedelic-but-still-kind-of-trippy pairing of “Sacred Tree” and “Dead Sacred Tree” at the record’s outset only show the trip of guitarist/vocalist Kike Sanchís, bassist Juan Arias García and drummer Dani Barcena as having refined their approach and songwriting.
ROCK MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Round Out the Year with Desert Hearts’ ‘Best Of 2021’

As 2021 winds down Desert Hearts looks back on a grand year of house, techno, and love with the release of their Best of 2021 compilation!. It’s the end of the year and we’ve been seeing so many amazing 2021 round-ups popping up from all over the industry including Desert Hearts Black’s Best of 2021 compilation that dropped last Friday. Today the mothership answers back with Desert Hearts’ Best of 2021, and just as we had hoped, it’s packed with the genius tunes that made this year vibrate with remarkable music power.
MUSIC
SFStation.com

Swallow The Sun, Wilderun, Abigail Williams - MOONFLOWERS TOUR (Live Metal Show)

Death metal. doom metal. black metal. gothic metal. folk metal. From the cold depths of Finland comes the moody, cinematic death metal of Swallow the Sun. Since their beginning in 2000, these Finns have released at least eight albums - one of which is a triple album. Swallow the Sun's creations take their time to build, stoking fires of anticipation with melodic layers woven together until the dirgy vocals kick in. Singer Mikko Kotamäki sings beautifully- his vocals brings to mind a slower, even more somber Ian Curtis. Swallow the Sun is gothic in the most romantic lost-in-a-blizzard sense of the word - the lyrics are poetry and each track is sure to evoke strong feelings (mostly desolate ones, but that's not a bad thing). It's no surprise that the band mines the depths of darker emotions, especially in the wake of the death of frequent collaborator/love Aleah. Their newest album, Moonflowers, was recorded in old church with the album art hand made by founder/guitarist Juha Raivio using his own blood (you can definitely check a few goth and metal boxes with that sentence). Swallow the Sun is heavy, dark, and morose but nothing if not completely captivating - a must see for all music fans, not just doom and metal lovers.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Desert Hearts Festival at Lake Perris on April 28th through May 2nd

The house and techno music festival, Desert Hearts will be hosting their 10th anniversary at Lake Perris, California with a 5-day celebration from April 28th through May 2nd. Desert Hearts previously was held in Los Coyotes Indian Reservation but have now found a new home in the desert oasis of Lake Perris which will include camp sites, an endless dance floor, and access to the lake for swimming. Desert Hearts prides itself in the community’s experience and is set to create the most incredible house and techno festival experience yet with surprises for their 10th anniversary show.
PERRIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Desert#Musicality#B2b#Desert Hearts Black#Marbs Evan Casey#House
edmidentity.com

Rinzen and ATTLAS Bring Sonic Experiences to Aimi

Artist-powered generative music platform Aimi adds Rinzen and ATTLAS to their roster with hours of new, immersive compositions. Recent technological advancements in the music scene have brought new experiences for fans that range from stunning virtual reality to AI-powered platforms to help further discovery. One of those new platforms is Aimi, which looks to change the way that music is created, consumed, and monetized by artists while bringing an ever-evolving, dynamic listening experience for those subscribing via the Aimi+ app.
CELL PHONES
SFStation.com

Christmas Jug Band at Freight & Salvage

Treasured Bay Area holiday favorites the Christmas Jug Band announce list of upcoming gigs and a new single for the 2021 holiday season. For 40 years, the Christmas Jug Band has brought together some of the Bay Area's most talented and beloved musicians for a yearly dose of tongue-in-cheek seasonal holiday hijinks, good cheer, and great music. Featuring long standing band members Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Well Known Strangers); Gregory Leroy "Duke Dagreeze" Dewey (County Joe & the Fish, Marty Balin); Tim Eschliman (Commander Cody, Etta James); Paul Rogers (Those Darn Accordions); Snakebite Jacobs (Kinky Friedman, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Rhythmtown-Jive); and Blake Richardson (Bobby Hebb, Hot House); this year's performances will also include the additions of Candy Girard (Jerry Garcia Band).
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Music
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown SLAMS Kody: What a Lying Ass!

Christine Brown is done being a sister wife. But she's certainly not done trashing her former husband!. It makes sense -- Kody, as we've been seeing on Sister Wives, has been getting more and more unbearable as the years go on, and in the current season, his unpleasantness is truly off the charts.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Eddie Van Halen’s Advice That Son Wolf Keeps Close During Career

This has been a great year for Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf. His band is Grammy-nominated and he’s coming off a great season of touring. Of course, being a rock ‘n roll legend’s son isn’t always easy. Since the passing of Wolf’s dad last year, he has dealt with a lot of criticism from fans. Folks keep asking him to cover the hits. Meanwhile, the young musician just wants to do his own thing, make his own name.
CELEBRITIES
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Sensational Sage, a tiny Shiba Inu mix always on the go

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
PETS
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Wolf Van Halen Says He Sometimes Catches Himself Performing Like His Dad Eddie: 'It Just Happens'

Even if it's unintentional, Wolf Van Halen sometimes finds himself making similar moves to his late dad Eddie when he's on stage. "It just happens," he tells PEOPLE. Wolf (via his band Mammoth WVH) is prepping for a big year: his debut single "Distance" is nominated for best rock song at the 2022 Grammys and he's hitting the road alongside rock band Dirty Honey for the massive Young Guns Tour in January. The tour is set to prove that rock and roll is far from dead.
CELEBRITIES
audacy.com

Playlist of the Week: Santa's Songs

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town. We are getting closer to Christmas, Chicago! We are about two weeks out from Christmas and the glow of the holiday spirit is all around us! And remember, Santa is always watching! And to prepare for his arrival, you can check out a playlist all about Mr. Claus, himself, exclusively on Audacy.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy