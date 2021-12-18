Put the needle on the Record : David Harness, Julius Papp, Jayvi Velasco

Today the Felix LA Art Fair, planned to take place at Los Angeles’s Roosevelt Hotel from February 17–20, concurrently with Frieze Los Angeles, released its list of 60 exhibitors from around the world—the fair’s first return to a full edition since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It includes both established galleries, such as Kasmin and P.P.O.W., as well as emerging ones. A third of the participants are first-time exhibitors, including Misako and Rosen (Tokyo), One Trick Pony (Los Angeles), and The Ranch (Montauk).
Fair cofounder, collector, and former TV executive, Dean Valentine, told ARTnews of this year’s roster, “We’ve consistently...
