Economy

Brexit: UK's Frost says “we have not made enough progress on NIP”

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP does not seem to have reacted to the latest Brexit news. GBP/USD continues to move lower, though this is more a dollar-driven move than anything else in wake of hawkish commentary from Fed's Waller, who said the March meeting was live for a first rate hike. Information on...

www.fxstreet.com

The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK's Truss says: nothing has changed in Brexit talks after Frost quit

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss, thrust into post-Brexit talks with Brussels after the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, said London's position remained unchanged and the process needed to speed up in the New Year. "Our preference remains to reach an agreed solution," Truss said...
POLITICS
BBC

PM and I never disagreed on Brexit, says Lord Frost

The outgoing Brexit minister Lord Frost says he never disagreed with the prime minister "in any way" on Brexit policy. He says he resigned his position because he couldn't support new Covid restrictions or the government's Plan B response to rising Omicron cases. But the former diplomat insisted he still...
POLITICS
newschain

Liz Truss to take on Brexit brief following Lord Frost’s resignation

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to take over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU, Downing Street has said, following the resignation of Brexit minister Lord Forst. Lord Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the Prime Minister he would leave his...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

EU commissioner warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

DUBLIN (Reuters) – A European Commissioner said on Sunday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s refusal to compromise on Brexit was “untenable” and called on him not to let Conservative Party “machinations” determine his replacement for Brexit minister David Frost. EU Financial Services Commissioner...
POLITICS
BBC

Tories split over Brexit Minister Lord Frost's resignation

Conservative MPs are split over the resignation of Brexit Minister Lord Frost, who left his post on Saturday. The peer told Boris Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" of the government, including over Covid policy, urging the PM to avoid introducing "coercive measures". Tory backbenchers who...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ex-UK Brexit minister Frost: My exit not about PM's leadership

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's former Brexit minister David Frost said his resignation was not about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership, and was instead a question of being unable to support some government policies. "This is absolutely not about leadership. This is about policy differences," Frost told reporters outside...
POLITICS
AFP

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation. Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office. Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
POLITICS
Reuters

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) -British Brexit minister David Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of Boris Johnson's government, dealing a major blow to the embattled prime minister here as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson’s tumultuous Brexit strategy, raised questions...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

'Limited Progress' on Medicines in UK-EU Talks but No Agreement, UK's Frost Says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that further "limited progress" on the issue of medicines had been made in talks with the European Union on post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, but there was no agreement. The two sides have been in intensive talks...
HEALTH
BBC

Brexit: Progress made on Northern Ireland Protocol medicines issue

Further progress has been made in talks about guaranteeing the supply of medicines from Britain to Northern Ireland, UK's Brexit minister has said. The NI Protocol means Northern Ireland is still covered by the EU's pharmaceutical regulations. Lord Frost was speaking after a meeting with European Commission Vice President Maroš...
HEALTH
Reuters

VIEW Reaction to report that UK Brexit minister Frost has quit

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned due to disillusionment with Boris Johnson's government, dealing a blow to the embattled prime minister just as the Omicron variant sweeps across the country, the Mail on Sunday newspaper said. Following is reaction to the report:. * Downing...
POLITICS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

UK reaches agreement with Norway on fishing for 2022

The UK has reached an agreement with Norway on fisheries access and quotas for 2022. . The Government said these discussions mark the start of a new arrangement between the UK and Norway, in which both parties permit some access to each other’s waters and exchange a number of fish quotas in the North Sea and the Arctic.
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

UK health minister understands Brexit colleague Frost’s resignation

LONDON (Reuters) – British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, who was disillusioned with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Frost’s resignation was another blow to Johnson as he faces scandals and the spreading Omicron COVID-19...
HEALTH
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.3400 as Brexit, Omicron test bulls at monthly top

GBP/USD pauses three-day uptrend to consolidate recent gains inside a choppy range. France to extend Brexit fights over fishing licences to 2022, BCC conveyed Brexit woes for UK firms. British study cites lower hospitalization rate for Omicron, record virus cases. Firmer yields, light calendar and holiday mood to test cable...
WORLD

