ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

El Vez Christmas Show

SFStation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Vez is coming to town for a very special Christmas Show. He is a Mexican-American rock...

www.sfstation.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Spend Mex-mas with El Vez

Forget about Santa– when El Vez comes to town we know we’ve been good, for goodness sakes! Robert Lopez’s El Vez is our favorite Elvis impersonator of all time and his holiday spectacles are not to be missed. Lopez, who got his start in local punk outfit The Zeros, created the wacky parody to pay tribute to the King and poke some comedic fun at Mexican-American culture in a celebratory and clever way. Over the years his stageshows have become the stuff of legend. Covers like “En El Barrio” (“In The Ghetto”) and “Brown Christmas” (Blue Christmas) are always fun to see unwrapped on stage especially during the holidays. This Sunday, the L.A. stop of his “Mex-Mas” tour will feature colorful backup singers The Elvettes serving up cool carol-style embellishments, plus choreography, and festive costume changes and decor that’ll take care of business and get the holidays in full swing. Also on the bill: 2020 LA Weekly cover subjects (via a music story about Echo Park Rising) Trapgirl, as well as Chaki and DJ Erin Eyesore. (Zebulon requires all guests to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 upon entry). At Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Dr. Frog Town. Sun., Dec. 19, 8 p.m. $30.75. More info at zebulon.la.
ENTERTAINMENT
Juneau Empire

Gold Town Theater prepares for drive-by Christmas Show

For the length of the pandemic, people have been driving their cars to the Gold Town Theater’s drive-in movie showings. But for the Christmas show this Saturday, the Theater is driving to them, visiting the Christmas spirit upon those who bought tickets for the 11th Annual Christmas Extravaganza. “It’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Williamson Source

Craig Campbell Family Christmas Show Comes to Columbia

The Craig Campbell Family & Friends Christmas Concert, set for Monday, December 20, has been moved to the beautiful Homestead Hall in scenic Columbia, Tennessee. Craig, his wife Mindy, and daughters Preslee and Kinni Rose will celebrate the holidays with performances by Dalton Dover, CJ Solar, Trea Landon, Styles Haury, Cody Cozz, and Kyla Jade.
COLUMBIA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
95.5 KLAQ

It’s Starting To Sound Like Christmas In El Paso On Q Connected

Every Sunday, 10pm to Midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from the Borderland: Q-Connected. Since the Christmas season is here & we're 2 weeks away from the most cheerful holiday of the year, we're going to hear the first batch of local Christmas music, with a twist: new songs from Epitaph Romance & Obscurity Within.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Jamie Cullum performs original Christmas songs in new Music Box session

Jamie Cullum performs three of his original Christmas songs in a special Music Box session for The Independent. The Grammy-nominated British musician released his festive album, The Pianoman at Christmas, last year and has now shared a deluxe version. To celebrate the occasion (and the holiday season, of course), he performed three songs from the record: “Christmas Don’t Let Me Down”, “The Jolly Fat Man” and “Beautiful, Altogether”. Watch the session below:In an interview with The Independent last year, Cullum explained that his wife, author and foodwriter Sophie Dahl, helped inspire him to make a Christmas album. “She was there...
MUSIC
SFStation.com

Christmas Jug Band at Freight & Salvage

Treasured Bay Area holiday favorites the Christmas Jug Band announce list of upcoming gigs and a new single for the 2021 holiday season. For 40 years, the Christmas Jug Band has brought together some of the Bay Area's most talented and beloved musicians for a yearly dose of tongue-in-cheek seasonal holiday hijinks, good cheer, and great music. Featuring long standing band members Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Well Known Strangers); Gregory Leroy "Duke Dagreeze" Dewey (County Joe & the Fish, Marty Balin); Tim Eschliman (Commander Cody, Etta James); Paul Rogers (Those Darn Accordions); Snakebite Jacobs (Kinky Friedman, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Rhythmtown-Jive); and Blake Richardson (Bobby Hebb, Hot House); this year's performances will also include the additions of Candy Girard (Jerry Garcia Band).
MUSIC
pvtimes.com

Silver Tappers Christmas Benefit Show sold out

Christmas in the Pahrump Valley is always accompanied by a variety of holiday happenings and one of the most longstanding events of the season is the Nevada Silver Tappers Annual Christmas Benefit Show. For decades, the ladies of the Nevada Silver Tappers have been taking to the stage each December...
PAHRUMP, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Rock And Roll#Classic Rock#El Vez Christmas Show#Mexican#Latin American
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
KVIA

Khalid’s Christmas surprise: greets El Paso students, teachers with toy giveaway

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso native and R & B star Khalid surprised students and teachers at Vista Del Sol Elementary School with an in-person appearance and toy giveaway. The Great Khalid Foundation, named after the artist, donated brand new, wrapped toys to each student. The foundation chose the school based on Principal Cynthia Velasquez's essay. The Foundation said Velasquez instills in her students and faculty the mantra "be kind to yourself and one another."
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Who Won The El Paso Christmas Dance Battle: East or Northeast?

People are certainly getting into the holiday spirit & doing their best to help spread a little cheer around the holidays. One of the best ways is through dancing. You maybe have seen the dancing salesman earlier this year but now there's a dance battle that occurred in El Paso between two competitors that has people talking:
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy