Conshohocken, PA

For Rent | 120 West 2nd Avenue, #1 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

morethanthecurve.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 120 West 2nd Avenue, #1 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent in February is this beautifully...

morethanthecurve.com

therealdeal.com

Wafra lands $225M for 720 West End Avenue

As Wafra Capital Partners nears a deal to buy 720 West End Avenue, it’s getting a major assist in the form of acquisition financing. The affiliate of Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund is receiving $225 million in financing from Pacific Western Bank and Related Companies for the transaction, according to the Commercial Observer. PacWest is the senior leader in the financing, while Related is in the mezzanine position.
morethanthecurve.com

Yoga studio seeks zoning relief to open in former dry cleaning space on East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken

On the agenda for the December 20th meeting of Conshohocken’s Zoning Hearing Board is an application for a special exception sought by Kerri Hanlon, the owner of Yoga Home, to open a yoga studio in a space previously occupied by a dry cleaner at 148 East Avenue. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the borough hall at 400 Fayette Street.
phillyyimby.com

The Town, the Suburb, and the Urban Spirit: a Detailed Look at 400 West Elm, 13-Story, 348-Unit High-Rise Underway at 400 West Elm Street in Conshohocken, PA

Earlier this month YIMBY shared the news of developer Equus Capital Partners announcing the start of development on 400 West Elm, a 13-story, 348-unit residential high-rise at 400 West Elm Street in Conshohocken, PA, three miles to the northwest of Philadelphia. Designed by JDAVIS, the building will rise on the Schuylkill River waterfront, just to the northwest of the Conshohocken Station of SEPTA Regional Rail.
therealdeal.com

Compass agent sued for $800K in rent on 21 West Village apartments

With more than 25 years of real estate experience, Compass agent Elaine Comerford knows a thing or two about the slippery slope of missing rent. But in renting out an entire West Village apartment building, the veteran broker racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in arrears, the owner claims in a lawsuit.
Photos: Single-family Sunnyvale home sells for more than $800,000 over asking

A 1,300 square foot single family home in Sunnyvale, Calif. has sold for $823,000 over asking, marking the city’s continued surging real estate prices. The home was originally listed for $1.858 million and sold for $2.681 million. The single-story three-bedroom, two-bath home features hardwood floors, a fireplace and a...
point2homes.com

40 Sunol Street, San Jose, CA 95126

Walking distance to Whole Foods with Floodcraft Brewing Co. Application fee: $10. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Our Sunol Street property is home to six 1 bedroom 1 bath apartments with hardwood floors and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Situated just off of The Alameda and conveniently located for Downtown and SAP Center events. The community also provides covered parking and on-site laundry.
point2homes.com

1520 Branham Lane, San Jose, CA 95118

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Welcome home! Our gorgeous community has an array of amenities, including two onsite laundry facilities and a solar heated pool. Park Branham offers professional management and maintenance services, is centrally located near many shopping centers, freeways, restaurants, and within Union School District. Our apartments include spacious floor plans with a separate dining area from the kitchen, extended vanities, and large closets. Contact us today at (877) 925-5556 to obtain more information or schedule a tour.
PennLive.com

Decades-old Pa. pub closes, auctions off everything

After nearly a quarter-century along bustling Airport Road, Chess N Checkers Pub & Restaurant is no more. The restaurant at 1801 Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, celebrated its last day in business on Saturday. By Sunday, co-owners George Caras of Allentown and Joan Leonard of the Allentown area put all its memorabilia, kitchen equipment, furniture and fixtures up for auction.
CBS Philly

Wawa Closes Another Philadelphia Store Due To Operational Challenges, Other Factors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa has shut down another Philadelphia location for good. The store at 13th and Chestnut Streets closed Monday. The company says operational challenges along with other factors led to the decision to close the store. Wawa says all associates are being transferred to other Center City locations. A few weeks ago, the Wawa on Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia also closed. Wawa says those employees have also been transferred.
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale Home Sells For Nearly $1 Million Over Listing Price

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) — We’re used to the hot Bay Area real estate market leaving us sticker shocked, but recently a Sunnyvale home’s selling price even caught the listing agent off guard. “By far the craziest that I’ve ever experienced,” said Rise Homes realtor Joe Polyak. The single-family home on Flin Way, which is 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths, just sold for $823,000 over its original listing price. Polyak said the home next door recently sold for $2.6 million, and he valued his client’s home at around $2 million. He was stunned when it sold for $2.68 million...
morethanthecurve.com

State to provide $453,705 towards upgrading intersection in Whitemarsh Township

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will distribute approximately $12.9 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 22 municipalities statewide to fund 28 safety projects. Whitemarsh Township will receive $453,705.00 to modernize the intersection of Bethlehem Pike (Route 2018), Skippack Pike (Route 73), and Camp Hill Road (Route 2028).
point2homes.com

1265 North Capital Avenue, San Jose, CA 95132

Application fee: $45. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Welcome to Sierrabrook Apartments in San Jose. Walk through the gates of our charming community into a world of lush landscaping, canopy trees, and plenty of room to relax. Discover the warmth you crave in your home in each of our one- and two-bedroom floor plans with finishes to suit every lifestyle. Whether you are craving solitude or community, you can find it at our San Jose apartments. Surround yourself with exceptional employers like IBM, Infosys, and HCL America. Come home to a downtown community where everything you need is at your doorstep. Come home to Sierrabrook.
SFGate

At least six CVS locations in San Francisco to close in January

At least six CVS locations in San Francisco are set to close in January 2022, a CVS spokesperson confirmed to SFGATE. The San Francisco Business Times first reported that at least three stores in downtown San Francisco will be closed for good by mid-January — the CVS locations at 731 Market St. by the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 351 California St. by the Embarcadero Center mall and 581 Market St. by the Montgomery BART station. The latter branch will be closed by Jan. 7, the Business Times reports, while the other two will be shut down Jan. 15.
