For Rent | 120 West 2nd Avenue, #1 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) — We’re used to the hot Bay Area real estate market leaving us sticker shocked, but recently a Sunnyvale home’s selling price even caught the listing agent off guard. “By far the craziest that I’ve ever experienced,” said Rise Homes realtor Joe Polyak. The single-family home on Flin Way, which is 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths, just sold for $823,000 over its original listing price. Polyak said the home next door recently sold for $2.6 million, and he valued his client’s home at around $2 million. He was stunned when it sold for $2.68 million...

SUNNYVALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO