Bitcoin & Markets in 2022 w/ Preston Pysh & Andy Edstrom

Last Friday in my closing monologue, I outlined the deep bear case for bitcoin. It’s straightforward: rising interest rates should be King Crypto’s Achilles heel. Policy tightening from the Federal Reserve is exactly what crypto thought leaders have told us could never happen, and it’s happening. Coiners have been selling a story of central bank profligacy and ineptitude that is now being very precisely disproven as we speak. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is choosing to fight inflation at a more aggressive pace than just about anyone thought he would – or, in the case of bitcoiners, thought he could. As a result, the U.S. dollar is surging to the highest levels since the COVID crisis began. Telling the classic bitcoin story today amounts to telling something just short of a lie.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO