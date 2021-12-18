ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin & Markets in 2022 w/ Preston Pysh & Andy Edstrom

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

On this episode of Swan Signal Live, Brady Swenson, Head of Education at Swan Bitcoin is joined...

cryptonews.com

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Can the Futures market finally pull spot prices above $50K

Bitcoin trading at $49,206, up almost 6% over the last two days, the top coin seemed to have started the week on a high note. While BTC still rode on a wave of volatility, the recent bullishness in price stirred the market anticipation of a high Bitcoin yearly close. The...
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Willy Woo: Are We In A Bear Or A Bull Market?

In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Bitcoin on-chain analyst Willy Woo, who shares his thoughts on why 2021 price action has broken many of the popular price predictive models. He also shares his crypto outlook for the year 2022. The episode premiered on December...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: Biden Refreshes the Bull Case for Bitcoin

Last Friday in my closing monologue, I outlined the deep bear case for bitcoin. It’s straightforward: rising interest rates should be King Crypto’s Achilles heel. Policy tightening from the Federal Reserve is exactly what crypto thought leaders have told us could never happen, and it’s happening. Coiners have been selling a story of central bank profligacy and ineptitude that is now being very precisely disproven as we speak. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is choosing to fight inflation at a more aggressive pace than just about anyone thought he would – or, in the case of bitcoiners, thought he could. As a result, the U.S. dollar is surging to the highest levels since the COVID crisis began. Telling the classic bitcoin story today amounts to telling something just short of a lie.
BUSINESS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE surges, GBP strong, Bitcoin bounce

FTSE 100 closing price of 7,297.19 (+1.4%) Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher on Tuesday, retracing much of Monday’s losses as stocks around the globe appeared to shrug off fears that the Omicron variant will weigh on economic activity. Nevertheless, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak still saw fit...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum Recover Lost Ground as Crypto Markets Rebound

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. Image: Shutterstock. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum rose more than 6% overnight as the global crypto market added a staggering 6% to its total market capitalization, taking it up to $2.38 trillion according to CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: Understanding Mempool

In this video, Simon of Mempool Space shows how to understand and interact with Bitcoin Mempool. Recorded on October 14, 2021.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Bitcoin Forecast: Markets Bounce from 200-Day EMA

The Bitcoin market bounced significantly on Tuesday as we have used the 200-day EMA as support again. This is an area that has been important more than once, and now that the Bitcoin market looks like it is threatening the $50,000 level, it might be the beginning of a recovery. Quite frankly, this is something that we had been waiting for, as the market has been grinding sideways after pulling back quite significantly.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Builds Civilization - Jimmy Song

In this video, Bitcoin educator, author, and developer Jimmy Song reads through the latest issue of the Bitcoin Tech Talk newsletter. The episode premiered on December 13, 2021.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap Year-End Review: Bitcoin Starts Off in a Frenzy

In this first episode of Market Wrap’s review of crypto markets in 2021, we recall the powerful rally that ushered in the new year. Retail traders piled in, even as some institutional investors sounded warnings about rampant speculation.
RETAIL
cryptonews.com

Using Fiat Debt For Bitcoin Stacking

Dylan Leclair of Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management joins podcaster and Bitcoin educator Stephan Livera to talk about the fiat debt system, as well as why and how some people use the system against itself. The episode premiered on December 3, 2021.
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Market Adds $1.5T in Overall Value in 2021; Top Bitcoin Holders Control 27% of the Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies have added $1.5 trillion in value this year as they continue to be a force in the market, Bloomberg reported. Bitcoin has been up over 60% this year and seen much of the attention, although others like Ether and Binance Coin have been thriving as well, according to the report. There were also meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu that did well.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: No bullish signs for BTC as market remains bloody on Monday

Bitcoin’s growth remains stunted for the time being. The nearest support holds for now at $46.5K as volumes decrease. Price resistance present at $48.5K and another at $53K. Bitcoin price analysis remains bearish for the time being, and it seems that the world’s biggest cryptocurrency doesn’t want to continue with its bullish trajectory anymore. The volumes are low, and the market seems out of life after a month ago sell-off.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bullish Options Data Gives Hope to Ethereum, Bitcoin Investors

Large options trades that appear to be betting on a year-end rally for ethereum (ETH), and higher prices for bitcoin (BTC) in January, are getting the attention of some crypto traders. The bullish bets on BTC and ETH were seen on Deribit, the crypto derivatives exchange that accounts for the...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin is the Key to Financial Freedom - Mark Moss

Nationally syndicated iHeartRadio host and founder of Market Disruptors, Mark Moss, joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to discuss the convergence of cultural, technological, and financial cycles and what it all means for the future of crypto. Recorded on October 7, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) w/ Dan Held

Dan Held, Head of Growth at Kraken, and Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, have a conversation around the most common Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) in the Bitcoin community. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Is Bitcoin the Monetary Fix We Need?

Yaron Brook, chairman of the Board of the Ayn Rand Institute, and Robert Breedlove, founder of the "What is Money?" podcast discuss the benefits and drawbacks of adopting a currency with an unelastic supply like Bitcoin. Moderated by Real Vision's Senior Editor Ash Bennington on October 19, 2021.
MARKETS
forexlive.com

Bitcoin is looking vulnerable as the market moves toward the weekend

The price of bitcoin is trading near it's low levels for the day which came in at $46,588.61. The current price is trading at $46,615. The price action is looking vulnerable as the market moves toward the weekend where there can the extra volatility. Recall from December 4 (a Saturday),...
MARKETS

