ARCADES - You can play some games with these, too!. The start-up cost for this investment is quite high, but it's worthwhile. The cheapest Arcade is GTA$ 1,235,000 - Pixel Pete's in Paleto Bay. Having this will open up the Casino Heist which can yield three times as much for each run. It should net you around GTA$ 2,000,000 at a minimum, then anything added on is varied. You can also purchase the Master Terminal for the arcade that should allow you to manage all your businesses from this one location - although it is going to set you back around GTA$ 1,400,000.

