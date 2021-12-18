ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Industry 5.0 and the Future of Manufacturing

By Clint Johnson
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Industry 5.0 will be made possible by intentionally placing ongoing research,...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
roboticstomorrow.com

Setting Yourself Up for Future Robotics Industry Success

It’s no secret that industrial manufacturing is changing. Robotics has shifted the field. Now, experts debate whether these instruments in manufacturing will create more jobs than they displace, with 52% believing so. Regardless, our workforce needs new skills to thrive in the age of automation. Robots have become a...
ENGINEERING
HackerNoon

5 Benefits of Implementing AR in the Tourism Industry

AR opens up a whole new world of possibilities to immerse curious users in new experiences applicable to multiple industries. Technology gives machines vision through the device’s camera so that the computers can see what it is that users are looking at and ultimately augment it. AR technology-assisted tours represent greater flexibility, as the experience can be consumed whenever it's convenient for them. The barrier to entry for tour creates is much lower, there will be a greater variety of activities to choose from, giving consumers the power to enjoy unique and niche experiences based on their individual interests.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Event Sourcing 101

Event Sourcing is a different persistence approach; instead of saving the last state of an object, in event sourcing, we persist all the domain events that have affected this object in its entire life. This is, actually, not an innovative nor revolutionary way to do it, as banks, for instance, have been doing it from the beginning. The event store is the storage system we use to persist these events. It can be a table on a database like [MySQL], or a specific product like EventStore. In this article, I will describe what is event sourcing, how it works, what are the implications, and how to make a basic implementation.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

What the future holds: 5 core QA trends to rule 2022

By 2024, the global spending on digital transformation (DT) will double in comparison with 2020 and comprise $2.39 trillion. Organizations still struggle with implementing highly complicated solutions with AI, AR/VR, blockchain, or other modern technologies at the core. Companies must embrace novel technologies and approaches like 5G, edge computing, AI, IoT, intelligent automation, embedded software… How to do it right, ensure high IT product quality, and mitigate cybersecurity and data privacy risks? The most important recipe for success features the need to focus on business requirements and organizational culture, as well as the ability to embrace change.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
outsourcing-pharma.com

Technology ‘culture of adoption’ vital for industry future: DTRA

A leader from the Decentralized Trials and Research Alliance offers perspective on the tools, technology, and thinking needed to advance clinical research. The clinical research industry is in a phase of notable change and rapid evolution. Decentralized trials, a highly useful format before COVID-19’s arrival, are now a necessary tool thanks to the unprecedented challenges created by the pandemic.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Adapdix Ushers In Industry 5.0 Autonomous Manufacturing With EdgeOps, The First Hybrid Cloud Platform With DataMesh Technology

Built on Adapdix DataMesh technology, EdgeOps evolves how humans interact with machines and processes, delivering operational efficiency and cost savings. Adapdix Corporation, the industry leader in autonomous systems, announces Adapdix EdgeOps™, a software platform that combines autonomous control with distributed DataMesh technology to enable autonomous manufacturing. It delivers high performance, substantial operational efficiencies, and cost savings for manufacturing businesses.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

After Analyzing Over 8k Companies Worldwide, We Learned that Startup Failure is a Feature, Not a Bug

According to Flipidea’s recent study on 8,377 inactive companies worldwide, 89.2% of companies did not survive up to 10 years, which strong competition was cited as the number 1 reason for shutdown. “Companies often fail because founders and investors neglect to look before they leap,” says Flipidea Co-founder and CEO Paul Lee. “Not every great idea is business worthy because business is simply what your target market is willing to buy what you’re selling them.” When founders want to build a business with strong competitive edge but do not have the right knowledge and affordable tools, Flipidea aims to help founders analyze and validate the market at minimal cost, so founders can make data-informed decisions to improve and innovate their business. “At its core, business is more science than art because its many structural components and processes are methodical, measurable, experimental, and repeatable,” says Lee. “Founders, even investors, should identify avoidable patterns from past experiences to avoid hindsight bias. Similar to how experiments are tested for desired outcomes.” Failure is the process of advancement, especially in the quest for innovation, in the fields of entrepreneurship, engineering, and science. “So it helps to embrace failure as information or data for innovative problem-solving because it is the very essence of empirical learning,” says Lee. “We can unpack failure like an experiment and learn from it through the scientific method - formulating a hypothesis, testing it, measuring it, learning from it, and reiterating it.” This explains why Flipidea’s solutions such as postmortem analysis, competitive analysis, portfolio analysis, co-investors analysis, and idea validation are powered by its extensive database of business failures, historical, and market data to foster innovation.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
HackerNoon

WFH/WFA Workplace Create New Cybersecurity Threats: Are You Prepared?

Gartner: 82% of business leaders plan to let employees continue to work from home (WFH) in at least some capacity, while 47% plan to allow employees to do so permanently. IBM estimates that in 2021 a data breach incident costs enterprises $4.24 million on average. Some companies have turned to the work from anywhere model to give their employees the option of working from an office or home, and even from a geographic location of their own choice. This means that an increasing number of workers will access their online work environment through vulnerable networks.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Carlyle Group to acquire data-center company Involta

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares got an added boost in late trading Wednesday after the investment firm said it has agreed to buy data-center company Involta for an undisclosed amount. Carlyle shares rose 4.3% to $54.23, after being up about 3% before the announcement. Involta owns and operates 12 data centers in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. “Involta has built a world-class platform with a demonstrated operating model for delivering high-quality service to customers in an increasingly complex, hybrid cloud-based world,” said Joshua Pang, head of digital infrastructure for Carlyle’s infrastruture group, in a statement. “We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity, and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models.” Carlyle expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.
STOCKS
HackerNoon

The Best Data Science Applications and Tools to Manage a Quantitative Hedge Fund

Modern-day hedge fund management is precisely data-driven, uses information and AI as the fuel to process the entire buy and sell operation in trading. The better the data indication, the possibility of profitability increases. The fund managers use data science, AI and Machine Learning to implement clear and compelling analytical decisions based on the collected data about the market rather than exerting a random judgment. The following article will discuss some essential data science practices and tools to implement in a hedge fund and start driving on the road toward profitability.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

What is Yield Farming and Why is it So Popular?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a megatrend in the cryptocurrency world that is becoming increasingly popular. Today cryptocurrency investors are choosing to invest in at least one DeFi application. The market for Yield Farming was growing by leaps and bounds thanks to a pandemic that caused hundreds of investors to look for alternative tools to preserve the value of their money. Investors also need to consider the yield in relation to the risk taken, but on the other hand, the risk is very high.
INDUSTRY
HackerNoon

We Built a Crypto Trading Algo Based on AI Sentiment Analysis

Panther Quant is an Artificial Intelligence-based Sentiment Analyzer of the live crypto market that provides actionable insights around crypto markets. Panther Quant uses high-quality AI bots that scan the market and the news on various websites like CoinDesk, Twitter, CoinTelegraph, Messari among others to look for ongoing sentiment on the chosen assets. Users have the option to backtest their strategies on historical data, which will be provided by our platform. This helps you craft top-notch and high profit grossing trading strategies.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Banana Chip Market Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2031 | Gold Chips, EL Coco, BG Fruits and Nuts Manufacturing Corporation

Market research on most trending report Global “Banana Chip” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Banana Chip market state of affairs. The Banana Chip marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Banana Chip report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Banana Chip Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

The Next Evolution in Consensus: Proof of Burn!

Proof-of-burn was originally proposed way back in 2012 by Iain Stewart, a year after proof of-stake and about a year before Vitalik Buterin first proposed the idea of a general purpose blockchain. The algorithm doesn’t just mitigate the Steem attack, it delivers greater decentralization than proof-of-work and greater efficiency than proof-of-stake, making it nothing less than the “holy grail” of consensus algorithms. The more demand there is for virtual miners, the longer the payback period becomes. If there is enough demand, the token supply will go down; deflation.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

409A: This Alphanumeric Combination Is Important for Private Businesses

A 409A valuation is a computation of the fair market value of a private or startup company’s common stock by an independent appraiser, that is, a third party. This valuation helps determine the cost of purchasing a single share of the company. Public enterprises are not as free as privately owned ones. In the case of publicly-traded enterprises, the value is often determined by the market. On the other hand, private businesses rely on third-party appraisers to determine their company's worth.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

The Recent Crypto Slump, Correlation Trading, and Portfolio Rebalancing Opportunities

The recent crypto slump may present correlation trading or portfolio rebalancing opportunities. Funds or even retail may look at this to allocate risk across different narratives and find uncorrelated alpha within their crypto allocation. You could also use this to explain certain trends nonetheless. The z-score measures how ‘stretched’ the 30D correlation (between the daily simple average returns of 2 narratives) is now Vs. the last 4 years or 1 bitcoin cycle. A high score of +3 would imply that the 2 narratives are way more correlated than expected for that pair, while -3 implies the opposite. The narratives are also clustered based on their similarity in price movements.
RETAIL
TheConversationCanada

Generic drug names provide information for doctors, so why is Health Canada promoting the use of pharma brand names?

Brand names are widely used when we want to refer to a specific product — an Apple computer, a Tesla car. Sometimes brand names are so widely used that they take over — we ask for a Kleenex instead of a tissue. Drugs have two names. The brand name is the one that’s chosen by the company making it and that company is the only one allowed to use the name. (The name that the company proposes is reviewed by Health Canada.) Brand names are almost always short and catchy so that doctors will remember them. Generic names are assigned at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

788
Followers
10K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy