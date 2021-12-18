How to Improve Social Media Campaign Using Data Visualization

A Decentralized internet is going to change a lot of things, it’s going to have a bit impact on the current major centralized internet organizations. They will no longer be in control of the user will. It’s going to become much more integrated into everyday life, and you will have control. Decentralization means that without the rules and regulations of a centralized platform people can take advantage of this freedom to spread hateful views and misinformation. The answer to this challenge can be decentralization in itself. The blockchain is inherently transparent, and this kind of false info could be filtered at a user level. However, this does put the reliance on the user to do their due diligence. This can only be a good thing and again puts the power in the hands of the user.

