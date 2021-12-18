ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Mining Crypto for Profit: It is Time

By Shariy Ivan, Crypto investor, copywriter, Sapien Wallet active member
Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are reading this article, you have most likely already bought cryptocurrencies. You are also probably interested in other ways of making money from them. For example, you might be...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Mining Profitability Plunges After Productive Fall Period

Bitcoin mining profitability had been on the rise in recent months, closely following the movement of the price of BTC. This has continued on into the end of the year, however, December has not come with good tidings. This is because bitcoin mining profitability had taken a significant nosedive this month that has driven it down towards June levels after an incredibly profitable fall period.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Cryptocurrency#Gpu#Asic
u.today

100% MATIC Hodlers in Profit as Ethereum Whale Acquires 1 Million Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
investing.com

Axie Infinity: Gaming, NFTs Push This Crypto To Top Tier, Outperforming Ethereum

This post was written exclusively for Investing.com. Potential for fun and the possibility of making money with AXS. In past articles on cryptocurrencies, I explained how I made a terrible mistake by considering Bitcoin to be nothing more than a form of video game in 2010. I didn't see the forest beyond the trees then, looking instead at the BTC tokens as worthless coupons that were like the Skee-Ball tickets I earned as a child and traded for the prizes that were dust collectors.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2022

Ethereum can be a fantastic investment, but it's also expensive. Solana is a more affordable option that's experienced astronomical growth. There are risks to consider before you buy, and it's not the right investment for everyone. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has been one of the strongest investments of 2021, its price soaring...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Says Nothing Remotely Competes With Bitcoin – Here’s Why

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase says that Bitcoin (BTC) currently has no meaningful competition. In a new blog post, Coinbase says Bitcoin stands alone as a digital version of gold while most other blockchains have gravitated toward becoming platforms for decentralized applications. With this in mind, the exchange attempts to...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Avalanche Crypto Soars Into Top 10 -- Could This Token Be the Next Ethereum?

One of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) has once again exploded higher today. As of 9:45 a.m. ET, Avalanche has soared 13.6% higher over the past 24 hours. Over the past week, this token has gained more than 45% on an impressive rally that has taken Avalanche into the top 10 in terms of market capitalization.
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Terra Becomes Second-Largest DeFi Blockchain; IRS Confiscates Eight Times as Much Crypto in 2021; Bitcoin Up 5% Due to Lira Turnaround; Bitcoin Solutions Expands Gift Card Reach; Deutsche Telekom Supports Blockchain Framework Polkadot

Terra, a decentralized payments network, has become the second-largest blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi) in terms of total value locked, Coinbase reported. Terra is behind Ethereum and crossed Binance Smart Chain (BSC) this week, according to the report. Terra has 13 projects at over $18.2 billion in value, which comes...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

What Is Cryptocurrency Coin Burning?

Many processes take place in a crypto coin's life cycle. A coin needs to be mined, minted, sold, and can also be staked or burned. Crypto coin burning usually comes at the end of a coin's life, but what exactly does this process involve, and how does it benefit users or investors?
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
145
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy