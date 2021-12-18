Mining Crypto for Profit: It is Time

This post was written exclusively for Investing.com. Potential for fun and the possibility of making money with AXS. In past articles on cryptocurrencies, I explained how I made a terrible mistake by considering Bitcoin to be nothing more than a form of video game in 2010. I didn't see the forest beyond the trees then, looking instead at the BTC tokens as worthless coupons that were like the Skee-Ball tickets I earned as a child and traded for the prizes that were dust collectors.

GAMBLING ・ 6 HOURS AGO