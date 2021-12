“1883” finally premiered on Sunday, Dec. 19, and we’re already chomping at the bit for episodes 2 and 3. So, when can we expect the next two installments?. Well, episodes 1 and 2 were made available on Paramount+ with the premiere. Paramount+ is currently $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month for premium. As for when episode 2 will be available on the Paramount Network, it looks like we’ll all have a nice little holiday present on Dec. 26. in the form of “1883.”

