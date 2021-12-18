ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Saturday 18 December 2021

EETimes.com
 5 days ago

A few years back, a team of researchers from the U.K. and Norway set out to find out why animals avoid the areas under long-distance power lines. In Scandinavia, trees are often...

www.eetimes.com

EETimes.com

No Red, Shiny Nose Required

Turns out reindeer eyes are pretty special; not only can they see UV wavelengths, but the eyes change color in winter, and become 1000x more sensitive to light. No red, shiny nose needed for navigating the prolonged arctic darkness! Some of the biggest scientific instruments of their time, built partly to determine the winter solstice accurately, are cathedrals. Meridians are visible in many of Europe’s cathedrals which double as camera obscuras. In this weekend’s issue, we consider the physics of skiing, including the effect of the skis’ shape, and how to maximize speed. We also ask why it is that all snowflakes are unique and what conditions are required for the classic snowflake shape. CEO of Cerebras Andrew Feldman advises early-career engineers: “Work on problems and in industries that you care about and that you are interested in. Don’t follow what is cool or what everyone is doing. You will always be better at the things you are passionate about.” Click here to read this weekend’s issue.
SCIENCE
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
BBC

Obituary: Richard Rogers

Richard Rogers, Baron Rogers of Riverside, helped design some of the most remarkable buildings of the past 50 years, including the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Lloyd's building in London and the Millennium Dome at Greenwich. They were utterly original structures: exhilarating, beautiful, playful and strange, technologically innovative and visually...
OBITUARIES
americanmilitarynews.com

After 19-month search, researcher may have located lost plane of missing WWII airman

Seventy-seven years ago, on Dec. 17, 1944, U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Elwood “Woody” Lawson of Escondido flew his P-47 Thunderbolt out of Pisa, Italy, on an early-morning bombing run with three of his squadron mates from the 350th Fighter Group. Twenty-five minutes later, the 22-year-old airman disappeared from the sky without a trace and was eventually declared killed in action over the Ligurian Sea.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EETimes.com

Clock Drivers That Can Handle the Heat

A key characteristic of automotive memory is that it must be able to withstand extreme temperatures, but edge computing is also adopting some of the same technologies to handle harsh conditions. Renesas Electronics’ first industrial temperature DDR5 and DDR4 registered clock drivers (RCDs) can handle temperatures as low as -40...
ELECTRONICS
EETimes.com

5G Gathers Steam

By fits and starts, 5G wireless deployments are at last ramping up, bringing with them greater bandwidth, reduced latency and a potential boost for chipmakers, network equipment vendors and security specialists—not to mention consumers. As we note, the next generation of wireless networking extends well beyond faster video streaming...
TECHNOLOGY
EETimes.com

How to Solve the Climate Change Problem

On the PowerUp Podcast: Combatting climate change will require a restructuring of the power industry. The time has come to transition from fossil fuels to carbon-neutral energy generated by renewable sources. Our guest is Glenn Weinreb, director of The Manhattan 2 Project, and author of over 18 articles for Power Electronics News about ways to combat climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
WebMD

Omicron Not Less Severe Than Delta, UK Study Says

Dec. 22, 2021 -- A study conducted in the United Kingdom says there’s no evidence the Omicron variant causes less severe reactions than the Delta variant. “The study finds no evidence of Omicron having lower severity than Delta, judged by either the proportion of people testing positive who report symptoms, or by the proportion of cases seeking hospital care after infection,” says a blog post by researchers from the U.K.’s Imperial College London. “However, hospitalization data remains very limited at this time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Best Cambridge hotels: where to stay for style, location and value for money

I fell in love with Cambridge as a bright-eyed 17-year-old, wandering along the banks of the River Cam, through pastures dotted with grazing cows, and into revered colleges with lofty spires. Many have felt the pull of this historic city, from Nobel Prize winners to heads of state who have passed through the university, as well as the 5.3 million annual travellers eager to soak up its rich history and architecture. The hospitality scene has thankfully developed since my student days. Visitors now have a wide range of options to choose from, from the hip to the high-end or homely...
LIFESTYLE

