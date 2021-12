In the tradition that has been going in Strasbourg since 1492, Strasbourg, the capital of Christmas, put up its tree the first week in November. The first symbol of Christmas. Taking 120 hours, the tree was cut by tree surgeons and prepared to be removed from a forest in Meurthe-et-Moselle in extreme northwest France. Two cranes, one weighing 100 tons, and the other 50 tons, were positioned on each side of the tree before it was chopped to keep it from falling over. Took 2 hours to place the tree on the trailer with minimal damage. Each branch was painstakingly folded and tied to the tree.

