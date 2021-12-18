ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live From Bradley Symphony Center

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra celebrates its new season with the opening of a...

Lima Symphony Orchestra Brings Back Live Symphony Storytimes

Lima, OH (December 8, 2021) – The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s popular Symphony Storytime program returns next week to libraries in Celina, Delphos, and Kenton. Featuring a duet of Lima Symphony Orchestra musicians, this program will focus on the theme of opposites in music. Live programs will happen at...
'Christmas with the Symphony' returns to the Orpheum

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's "Christmas with the Symphony" will return to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 3 p.m. Sunday. Often hailed as the start of the Christmas season, the symphony -- under the conduction of Ryan Haskins -- offers a variety of music, from cherished old carols to timeless classics.
Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

Accompanied by her orchestra and choir, Sarah Brightman decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of Christmas classics, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits. A Christmas Symphony is sure to be an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.
Albany Symphony performs selections from The Nutcracker

Albany, WRGB — Saturday, December 11th, fans of the trumpet will want to see The Nutcracker at the Palace Theater in Albany. Renowned trumpeter Eric Berlin performs. He explains this piece is about Heimdall, a mysterious figure in Norse mythology. This is like a Marvel movie. it paints his...
Acadiana Symphony Orchestra performs live again for holiday concert

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's Christmas concert, a beloved holiday tradition in Acadiana, dazzled symphony fans at one of the most anticipated concerts this year. The ASO performed live with an audience at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 16, for the first time since March 2020. ASO’s Christmas concert, Track 4: A Sleigh Ride Together, featured special guests Zachary Richard and the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra. A special reception was held before the show for guests to meet and greet each other and to celebrate the ASO’s return to live concerts. Organizers were thrilled to welcome music lovers back after so many cancelled plans and virtual events. We especially loved seeing parents and grandparents bringing their children to enjoy the show. The Christmas concert and reception was one more way for the younger set to get into the Christmas spirit. Congratulations ASO and welcome back!
Toledo Symphony’s First Concert of 2022 Features Dvořák’s Symphony from the New World with Acclaimed Guest Artists

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8PM, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) kicks off its first performance of the new year with New Year, New World—a one-night-only ProMedica Masterworks Series performance at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater. Multiple Grammy Award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta and world-renowned soprano Janinah Burnett come to Toledo to perform with the TSO on this program featuring Adolphus Hailstork’s Three Spirituals for Orchestra, Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915, and Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony from the New World. In-person and livestreaming tickets are available and can be purchased online at toledosymphony.com, by calling 419.246.8000, or stopping by the TAPA Box Office in person at 1838 Parkwood Ave.
Celebrate the season at the symphony

MARSHFIELD – The Hub City Symphony will present “Celebrate the Season – A Family Holiday” at 7 p.m., on Dec. 17 at the Helen Connor Laird Theatre on the UWSP at Marshfield Campus, 2000 W. Fifth Street, Marshfield. The concert is directed by Elijah Schuh, and...
Living the Dream: My Experience Conducting the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

A few months back, I was asked to be a guest conductor for a special Dallas Symphony Orchestra performance. My musical experience is limited—piano lessons as a child and a couple of years playing the French horn in high school band. But I was assured by Kim Noltemy and her team at the DSO that I wouldn’t have to read music or actually, you know, conduct.
Symphony concert to welcome 2022

The Littleton Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jurgen de Lemos, will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a concert at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 S. Datura St., Littleton. Ticket sales will be limited, due to COVID precautions. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for attendance. Tickets cost $40 and include a dessert reception. Waltzes, polkas, marches and more by Schubert, Brahms, Lehar will be featured in de Lemos’ final concert with the orchestra he has led for many years. A brief tribute to de Lemos will follow the concert. Visit littletonsymphony.org for a link to Eventbrite or call 303-933-6824.
Review: Nicholas McGegan’s Performance of the Messiah Provides an Enjoyable Afternoon at Symphony Center

I have only recently become fond of vocal music and, as a non-Christian, I have always avoided Christmas concerts, including performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah. Outside of the ubiquitous “Hallelujah Chorus,” I have somehow managed to avoid this warhorse altogether. As I have learned recently, this is much to my loss. This year Symphony Center brought in master baroque interpretor Nicholas McGegan to lead the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus through a weekend of Messiah performances. Albeit perfunctory, Friday afternoon’s matinee was enjoyable.
Symphony brings joy to the world

Over the last few years, the nation has seen much upheaval, pain and death. But one thing has remained constant: the annual holiday concert of the Central Ohio Symphony. There is solace in repetition and ritual. We all long for certainty – or at least a bit of hope and joy – in an uncertain world. At its most recent holiday concert, performed on Dec. 12, the Symphony did not disappoint. It once again brought us “tidings of comfort and joy” and a sense of “umoja” (“unity”), the first of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. The program included a total of 12 numbers. Several were crowd-pleasing Christmas medleys, arranged by orchestrators such as Bruce Chase, Arthur Harris, Bob Krogstad or Bob Lowden. (Arrangers often receive short shrift, which is why their names are listed here in full.) At least one of them gave a nod to the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which is also celebrated this season. New this year was “Christmas at the Movies,” which included scores from five classic holiday films.
Sean of the South: Symphony

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary Last night we stood in a long line for the symphony, waiting to get into the theater. My wife and I were dressed in our finest Christmas clothes purchased from T.J. Maxx. There was light frost on the sidewalk. I was rubbing my hands together, trying not […]
SYMPHONY, BLUES, ZEP AND “DEAD”

CELSO SALIM & DARRYL CARRIERE — Remember that blues duo I raved about for months that you could have enjoyed every Sunday afternoon, outdoors, in the warm sun with ocean breezes on Main Street, free concerts? Well, you get one more chance but you will be indoors, at night, and there is a modest cover charge. Go, whether you caught them or missed them before.. Fri 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, DTSM, $10.
2021 Rome Symphony Debutantes

Sixteen young women from the greater Rome area began their debutante year on Saturday, Nov. 27 when they were presented at the Rome Symphony Debutante Ball. The ball was held at the Coosa Country Club and benefits the Rome Symphony Orchestra. The 2021 Rome Symphony Debutantes are:. Miss Molly Giles...
Live From Blackalachia

About 30 minutes into his new concert film Blackalachia, Moses Sumney takes off into the air. He is singing “Plastic” while floating a few feet off the ground, a lone, weightless figure against the sky at dusk. Then, midway through the song, the ropes holding him up suddenly become visible, as though we’re catching behind-the-scenes footage from a movie set. “My wings are made up,” Sumney croons, “and so am I.”
Home for the Holidays

This year we're spending the holiday season in true PBS fashion: bundled up on the couch, hot cocoa in hand and with our favorite PBS program on the TV. Whether you're new here and don't know where to start when it comes to figuring out what to watch on PBS, or you just want some recommendations, we've got you covered. Below are some programs, videos and recipes we're warming up to this season.
Musicians unite to make concert tours more sustainable

From gas-guzzling tour buses to concession stands loaded with single-use plastic water bottles, concert tours aren’t exactly easy on the environment. But now, a movement to make touring more climate-friendly is empowering musicians to not only talk about issues like climate change, but actually take action. Tom Casciato reports on a non-profit working to turn the music industry green.
