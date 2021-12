If you’ve been following the latest crypto trends, then you have probably noticed that there’s been a lot of speculation about the crypto derivatives market recently. This has largely been driven by Bitcoin’s recent decline in mid-November, followed by a crash at the beginning of December which saw the price drop below $50,000. Although the price of Bitcoin seems to be creeping back up slowly, interest in derivatives trading has been on the rise, and it looks like it won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

