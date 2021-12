The Among Us creators announced during The Game Awards 2021 that the game will be entering the world of virtual reality. Set to be developed by Schell Games — the video game company responsible for Until You Fall and the I Expect You To Die franchise — the new game will retain its original features “but in first-person and more immersive than ever,” as per the Oculus blog. As of writing, the VR edition of Among Us has no specific release date. However, what we do know is that it will debut on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR and SteamVR.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO