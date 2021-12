Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Data management software startup Cohesity said Tuesday that it filed a confidential registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. The San Jose, California-based company has raised $660 million in funding to date, according to Crunchbase data. It said it was valued at $3.7 billion in March. The company hasn’t yet determined the number of shares to be offered or the price range for its IPO.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO