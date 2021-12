News Reportz latest report on Shiba Inu Price and Evergrow Trends. Shiba Inu, the latest sensation in the Meme world, gained 40M% this year and is currently trading at 0.0008$. Shiba Inu is slowly gaining the traction it needs to push its boundaries above the red descending trend it has been heading for over two weeks. For over 10 days, we saw a bearish triangle that kept Shiba Inu’s price action on hold. If the bulls successfully break the current downward trend, we can expect a sudden ascend of SHIB price action and see its value heading to $0,0000490 and maybe even $0,00005690 in days to come.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO