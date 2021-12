• Bank of England believes that cryptocurrencies could unbalance the financial market. • At least two million citizens in England trade in crypto assets. The BoE, better known as the Bank of England, spoke about using crypto assets and their problems to the traditional financial market. Since the middle of the year, the Bank of England has been against crypto, but its repressions have increased, supported by other European regulators.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO